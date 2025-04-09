



Experts from India and Bhutan have expressed serious concerns about China's plans to build the "world's largest dam" on the Brahmaputra River, highlighting potential environmental and geopolitical risks. Neeraj Singh Manhas, Advisor at Parley Policy Initiative, warned that while China may justify the project as part of its renewable energy push, it could have significant ramifications for India, particularly in the Northeast.





Manhas cited past incidents to illustrate the potential dangers. In 2000, a dam leak in the Tibetan region caused extensive damage in Northeast India, and in 2017, the river's water turned black due to unregulated mining activities on the Tibetan plateau. He also drew parallels with the Yangtze Dam project, which displaced approximately 1.3 billion local indigenous people in Tibet.





From Bhutan's perspective, Chhimi Dorji, Member of the Evaluation Association of Bhutan, acknowledged that the immediate geographic impact on Bhutan might be less direct.





However, he emphasised the potential downstream effects and the structural and environmental risks associated with such a massive construction project. Dorji also highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of the river to both Indian and Tibetan communities.





Both experts stressed the importance of regional cooperation and shared ecological responsibility. Dorji praised the strong bilateral relationship between India and Bhutan, citing his personal experience as a beneficiary of an Indian government scholarship.





He stressed the need for increased collaboration in technical, scientific, and technological information exchange between the two countries.





As China moves forward with its hydropower agenda, these experts caution that transparency and regional cooperation must take precedence over unilateral ambition to address the complex environmental and geopolitical challenges posed by the proposed dam project.





ANI







