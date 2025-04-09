



India and Sri Lanka have recently signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation, marking a significant step in strengthening their bilateral ties, particularly in the defence sector.





This agreement comes after nearly four decades of strained relations following India's intervention during Sri Lanka's civil war in the late 1980s. Below are the key highlights of this development:





Institutionalised Defence Cooperation: The MoU provides a structured framework for existing military engagements, including joint exercises, maritime surveillance, capacity building, and humanitarian assistance operations.





Defence Industry Collaboration: It opens avenues for collaboration in the defence industrial sector, such as equipment support and training for Sri Lankan officers at Indian institutions.





Port Calls And Maritime Security: Increased naval port calls and enhanced maritime security cooperation are central to the agreement, reflecting shared concerns over regional stability.





Interlinked Security Interests: Both nations recognize that their security interests are interconnected. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assured that Sri Lanka’s territory would not be used in ways detrimental to India’s security.





Countering China's Influence: The pact is seen as a response to China's growing presence in Sri Lanka through investments like Hambantota Port and docking of Chinese military vessels. India aims to counterbalance this influence while ensuring regional stability.





The defence agreement was part of a broader set of MoUs signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Colombo. These included agreements on energy, digital infrastructure, and economic collaboration:





Development of Trincomalee as an energy hub through a trilateral agreement involving India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.





Renewable energy projects such as solar plants and rooftop systems for religious venters.





Prime Minister Modi’s visit symbolised diplomatic continuity and strengthened ties under India’s "Neighbourhood First" policy. He was also conferred Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honour for his contributions to bilateral relations.





This defence pact underscores a shared commitment to regional security and reflects India's strategic intent to maintain its influence in South Asia amidst rising geopolitical competition.





