



Amid sustained anti-Naxal operations and mounting losses, the banned CPI (Maoist) has issued a fresh appeal for peace talks with the Central and state governments, urging an immediate halt to ongoing security offensives such as 'Operation Kagar'.





This latest outreach, dated April 25, 2025, comes as the group faces significant attrition, with several senior leaders killed in recent encounters, including the high-profile neutralisation of Central Committee member Prayag Manjhi alias Vivek-who carried a ₹1 crore bounty-along with seven others in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district on April 21, 2025.





The Maoists’ letter, signed by spokesperson Abhay, acknowledges these recent casualties and directly appeals to the governments of Jharkhand, Telangana, and Maharashtra to create a conducive environment for dialogue by suspending anti-Naxal operations. Notably, the language in this appeal is less confrontational than previous communications, omitting earlier rhetoric and instead framing the suspension of security operations as essential for meaningful talks, rather than an outright demand.





This is the fourth such appeal since March 2025, reflecting the group’s increasingly precarious position as security forces intensify their campaign, particularly in strongholds like the Karregutta Hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, where several Maoist leaders are reportedly trapped. The Maoists have also called for a one-month ceasefire in Chhattisgarh to facilitate negotiations, suggesting the formation of a joint representative committee and urging that security forces avoid designated talk zones.





Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has responded by convening high-level meetings with police officials, reiterating the government’s commitment to eradicating Maoism and urging Maoists to abandon violence and join the mainstream. The government, backed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, remains firm on its goal to eliminate Naxalism nationwide by March 2026, emphasizing that development and peace can only be achieved through the cessation of violence.





The Maoists’ latest appeal for talks underscores their weakened state and willingness to negotiate, provided anti-Naxal operations are paused. However, the government’s stance remains uncompromising, prioritizing continued security action while offering rebels the opportunity to surrender and reintegrate into society.





