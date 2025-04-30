



Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians-mostly Hindu tourists-tensions have sharply escalated between India and Pakistan, raising fears of a broader military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, leading to a series of retaliatory diplomatic and economic measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, and border closures. Pakistan denied the allegations, responded by suspending the Simla Agreement, restricting trade, closing airspace, and warning of a decisive military response to any Indian action.





Amid these heightened tensions and ongoing skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC), the United States has stepped in to urge restraint. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in a press briefing, stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is actively reaching out to both India and Pakistan, urging them "not to escalate the situation" and emphasising the need for a responsible and peaceful resolution.





Bruce confirmed that the U.S. is in contact with the leadership of both countries at multiple levels and is closely monitoring the evolving situation. She reiterated Washington's condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and its support for India in seeking justice for the victims, while also encouraging other world leaders to engage with India and Pakistan to de-escalate the crisis.





Bruce also addressed questions about U.S. mediation, indicating that Secretary Rubio has warned the U.S. will end its mediatory efforts in other global crises, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unless "concrete proposals" are presented, underscoring a broader U.S. strategy of demanding tangible diplomatic progress.





The U.S. is calling for calm, urging both India and Pakistan to avoid further escalation and work towards a diplomatic solution, while maintaining a strong stance against terrorism and supporting India's right to pursue justice for the Pahalgam attack.





