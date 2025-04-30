



The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear a significant petition on May 1, 2025, concerning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists.





The petition, filed by three residents of the Union Territory-Fatesh Kumar Shahu, Mohammad Junaid, and Vicky Kumar-seeks the formation of a judicial commission, to be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, to investigate the circumstances and accountability surrounding the attack.





Additionally, the petitioners have requested that the Supreme Court direct the central government to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure thorough accountability and to prepare an action plan for enhancing the safety of citizens, particularly tourists, in the region.





The attack, which occurred on April 22 in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, was one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in Kashmir in recent years. Armed assailants opened fire on tourists in a popular meadow accessible only by foot or horseback, resulting in widespread panic and significant casualties, including both Indian nationals and a foreign tourist from Nepal.





The incident has triggered a strong response from Indian authorities, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) deploying a 45-member team to the site to conduct a forensic and technical investigation, including 3D mapping and crime scene reconstruction based on eyewitness accounts and forensic data.





In the aftermath, security forces have intensified anti-terror operations across the Kashmir valley, while the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened to discuss the attack and broader security issues.





The government has granted the armed forces operational freedom to respond to the attack and has taken diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including warnings over repeated ceasefire violations and reviewing agreements such as the Indus Water Treaty. The attack has also heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting international concern and calls for restraint.





The Supreme Court, in an earlier statement, condemned the attack as a "diabolical act of mindless violence" and observed two minutes of silence in solidarity with the victims and their families.





The upcoming hearing will be closely watched, as it addresses not only the immediate investigation into the Pahalgam attack but also the broader issues of accountability, security planning, and protection of civilians in conflict-prone tourist areas of Jammu and Kashmir.





