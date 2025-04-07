



India has made remarkable strides in the space sector, evolving from its humble beginnings of transporting rocket parts on bicycles and satellites on bullock carts to becoming a global leader in space exploration. Speaking at the 27th convocation of IIM Kozhikode, ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan highlighted the nation’s achievements, including its successful Chandrayaan and Mars Orbiter missions, which have set multiple world records.





India's journey began with the launch of its first satellite, Aryabhata, on a Soviet rocket. Today, the country has 131 satellites in orbit and has launched 433 satellites for 34 countries. It marked its 100th successful launch on January 29, 2025. Notably, India was the first to discover water molecules on the Moon through Chandrayaan-1 and achieved a historic soft landing on the Moon's south pole with Chandrayaan-3, a feat no other nation has accomplished.





Dr. Narayanan also emphasized India’s advancements in cryogenic technology. Despite being denied access to cryogenic engine technology in the 1990s, India developed three cryogenic engines, becoming one of only six countries to do so. The nation set three world records: completing engine testing to flight stage in just 28 months (compared to the global average of 42 months) and conducting rocket propulsion system testing in only 34 days.





India is now among four nations with a satellite studying the Sun and is preparing for the Chandrayaan-5 mission in collaboration with Japan. Dr. Narayanan remarked that these achievements underscore India's transition from an era of bicycles and bullock carts to being a leader in space technology.





