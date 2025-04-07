



Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a successful three-day visit to Sri Lanka, reaffirming the deep cultural, spiritual, and civilizational ties between the two nations. During his stay, he expressed gratitude for the warmth extended by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the people of Sri Lanka. Modi highlighted that the visit added momentum to bilateral relations and strengthened cooperation across various sectors.





On Sunday, PM Modi and President Dissanayake jointly inaugurated two major railway projects in Anuradhapura. These included the refurbishment of the 128 km Maho-Omanthai railway line, supported by Indian funding of USD 91.27 million, and the launch of an advanced signaling system along the Maho-Anuradhapura section, built with Indian grant assistance of USD 14.89 million. These projects aim to modernize Sri Lanka's railway infrastructure, enhancing north-south connectivity and facilitating efficient passenger and freight movement.





In a post on X, PM Modi emphasized India's commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's development journey, stating that these initiatives symbolize enhanced connectivity and friendship. He also underscored the broader significance of India-Sri Lanka relations, which are rooted in shared cultural and historical bonds.





This visit marked PM Modi's first trip to Sri Lanka since 2019 and followed President Dissanayake's earlier visit to India. Both leaders reviewed progress on their joint vision for fostering partnerships, focusing on socio-economic development and regional cooperation.





ANI







