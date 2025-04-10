



Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, focusing on reviewing development projects and the security situation in the Union Territory.





During high-level meetings at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, Shah emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all agencies to sustain the progress made after the abrogation of Article 370.





He stressed achieving a "terror-free J&K" through measures like the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan, while calling for zero infiltration across borders and the complete eradication of militancy.





Shah highlighted the Modi government's commitment to establishing lasting peace in J&K, stating that terrorism has been significantly weakened due to sustained efforts. He also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra scheduled from July 3 to August 9.





In a separate development review meeting, Shah noted that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, J&K is witnessing accelerated growth across sectors such as power, connectivity, industry, tourism, and agriculture. He asserted that these initiatives are ushering in a new era of prosperity for the region's residents.





Agencies







