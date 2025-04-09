



Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi conducted a detailed review of the operational preparedness of the Indian Army's Vajra and Dagger Divisions during his visit to Punjab's Jalandhar on Tuesday.





The Vajra Division, under the Northern Command, plays a critical role in safeguarding sensitive stretches along India's western border, while the Dagger Division complements its defensive and offensive postures. General Dwivedi's visit focused on assessing readiness measures, including surveillance grids, quick reaction team (QRT) deployment timelines, and contingency planning for rapid responses to emerging threats.





The review also included high-level security discussions addressing Punjab's evolving security challenges, such as drone intrusions, narcotics trafficking, and state-sponsored disruptions. These discussions emphasised civil-military coordination and proactive measures to counter unconventional threats.





The Army Chief reaffirmed the doctrine of "permanent contingency," underscoring that preparedness is a constant requirement rather than a seasonal effort.





General Dwivedi's visit reflects his broader approach of prioritizing ground realities over ceremonial optics. His leadership has consistently emphasized operational efficiency, adaptability, and integration of advanced technologies to address fluid threat environments across India's borders.





RW Report







