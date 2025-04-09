



Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has directed commanders to prioritise seven key areas to enhance the Indian Navy's combat readiness and operational efficiency. These directives were issued during the ongoing Naval Commanders' Conference, which commenced in Karwar, Karnataka, on April 5 and is concluding in New Delhi from April 7 to 10.





The seven focus areas outlined by Admiral Tripathi include:





1. War Fighting And Combat Efficiency: Ensuring the Navy remains prepared for conflict scenarios through rigorous operational exercises and joint operations with the Army and Air Force.





2. Force Levels And Capacity Development: Building a robust fleet capable of addressing emerging challenges.





3. Fleet Maintenance And Operational Logistics: Sustaining high operational availability of platforms and optimizing logistics.





4. Innovation And Integration of New Technologies: Adopting advanced technologies to create a future-ready force.





5. Balanced Workforce Development: Implementing programs for workforce growth while maintaining organizational agility.





6 Operational And Organisational Agility: Enhancing responsiveness to dynamic geopolitical situations.





Synergy With National Agencies And Stakeholders: Strengthening collaboration with other government agencies for cohesive maritime security.





Admiral Tripathi highlighted the Navy's achievements in maintaining combat readiness through successful exercises, improved platform availability, and contributions to domestic shipbuilding. He emphasized leveraging emerging technologies and fostering innovation to adapt to geopolitical shifts, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where China's activities have increased.





Furthermore, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the commanders on global security dynamics. The conference also saw the release of publications related to operational data frameworks, space vision, naval aviation safety, and post-retirement guidance for naval personnel.





PTI







