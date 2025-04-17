



The new 6.8x43mm assault rifle prototype developed by DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) offers significant advantages over the SIG716 in terms of weight and portability, addressing key operational challenges faced by Indian soldiers.





Weight Comparison





The SIG716 is a relatively heavy assault rifle, weighing 9.3 pounds (approximately 4.2 kg) unloaded. This substantial weight is partly due to its 7.62x51mm NATO chambering, which requires a more robust operating system to handle the powerful cartridge. Some sources list a slightly lower weight of 3.58 kg for the SIG716 variant used by the Indian Army, but this still represents a significant load for infantry soldiers.





In contrast, the new 6.8x43mm rifle prototype from DRDO is specifically designed to be lighter than typical 7.62x51mm rifles like the SIG716. While exact weight specifications for the prototype haven't been publicly disclosed, it is expected to weigh less than 4 kg, offering a meaningful reduction in the burden carried by soldiers during extended operations. This weight reduction is achieved partly through the use of the intermediate 6.8x43mm cartridge, which requires less robust components than the more powerful 7.62x51mm round.





Portability Advantages





The 6.8mm rifle's enhanced portability extends beyond just weight reduction. The prototype features an adjustable telescopic stock, allowing soldiers to customize the rifle's length based on their physical build, equipment being worn, and tactical situation. This adaptability improves handling across different operational environments, from close-quarters urban combat to operations in mountainous or jungle terrains.





By comparison, the SIG716 has a fixed overall length of 37.4 inches (approximately 95 cm) with its stock fully extended. While based on the familiar AR platform, its size and weight make it less manoeuvrable in confined spaces and more fatiguing to carry during long patrols or operations.





The 6.8mm prototype is specifically described as offering a "balanced alternative, potentially being more portable than the SIG716" while still delivering greater lethality than standard 5.56mm weapons. This makes it particularly valuable for operations in challenging terrain such as the high-altitude areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC), where soldiers must maintain mobility while carrying substantial equipment loads.





Operational Implications





The weight and portability advantages of the 6.8mm rifle could translate to significant operational benefits for the Indian Army. The lighter weight would reduce soldier fatigue during extended operations and patrols, potentially improving combat effectiveness and reaction times. The improved handling characteristics would be particularly valuable in the diverse operational environments faced by Indian forces, from urban counterterrorism operations to high-altitude mountain warfare.





These advantages directly address some of the challenges experienced with the SIG716, which, despite its excellent power and range capabilities, imposes a significant weight burden on soldiers. The SIG716's weight of 9.3 pounds unloaded increases substantially when loaded with ammunition and mounted with accessories, potentially limiting mobility in demanding terrain or during extended operations.





The 6.8mm rifle thus represents a thoughtful compromise in the firepower-versus-weight equation, potentially offering Indian soldiers a more balanced and versatile primary weapon system compared to the heavier SIG716, particularly for sustained combat scenarios where weight and portability become crucial factors affecting operational success.







