The Indian Army’s preference for the Force Gurkha over the Mahindra Thar, Bolero, and Maruti Jimny is rooted in a blend of operational practicality, historical reliability, and strategic alignment with military needs.

The Force Gurkha is powered by a robust 2.6L diesel engine derived from Mercedes-Benz, known for its durability and consistent performance in extreme conditions, such as high-altitude, low-oxygen environments that are common in India’s border regions. This engine, coupled with the Gurkha’s minimal electronic complexity, ensures that the vehicle can be easily serviced and repaired in the field—a crucial requirement for military operations where access to sophisticated repair infrastructure is limited.

The Gurkha’s all-terrain capability is another decisive factor. Its tank-like build, high ground clearance, and modular interior allow it to traverse challenging landscapes, carry more equipment (with a 500-litre boot compared to the Jimny’s 208 litres), and be adapted for specific military tasks, from troop transport to reconnaissance.

The vehicle’s extensive military-grade customisations and variants further enhance its versatility, making it suitable for a wide range of missions.

Cost-effectiveness also plays a significant role. The Gurkha’s indigenous production supports the “Make in India” initiative, ensuring a reliable supply chain and reducing dependency on imported components, which can become a liability during conflicts.

The Force Gurkha is known for its rugged build, superior off-road hardware, and features like a stock snorkel and manual locking differentials.

Force Motors’ longstanding relationship with the Army, dating back to the 1950s, has fostered trust, and the company’s proactive approach in stockpiling spare parts at border depots and offering field repair training reduces long-term maintenance costs.

In contrast, while the Mahindra Thar offers higher power, its more complex design and reliance on imported parts can complicate logistics and maintenance under battlefield conditions. The Maruti Jimny, though lightweight and reliable, lacks the ruggedness, payload capacity, and adaptability required for sustained military operations. The Bolero, while a staple in civilian and some paramilitary fleets, does not match the Gurkha’s military-grade build and customisation options.

Here is a detailed, side-by-side specification comparison of the Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar, and Maruti Suzuki Jimny as of 2025:

SpecificationForce GurkhaMahindra Thar (5-Door)Maruti Jimny
Engine2.6L Diesel2.0L Petrol / 2.2L Diesel1.5L Petrol
Engine Displacement2596 cc1997 cc (Petrol) / 2184 cc (Diesel)1462 cc
Power138 bhp @ 3200 rpm150 bhp (Petrol) / 130 bhp (Diesel)104 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Torque320 Nm @ 1400-2600 rpm300 Nm (Petrol) / 320 Nm (Diesel)134.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission5-speed Manual6-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatic5-speed Manual / 4-speed AT
Drivetrain4WD4WD4WD
Fuel TypeDieselPetrol / DieselPetrol
Mileage12 kmpl8–15.2 kmpl16.39–16.94 kmpl
Fuel Tank Capacity63.5 Litres57 Litres (approx.)40 Litres
Seating Capacity454
Length3965 mm3985 mm3985 mm
Width1865 mm1820 mm1645 mm
Height2080 mm1850 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase2400 mm2750 mm (5-door)2590 mm
Ground Clearance233 mm226 mm210 mm
Boot Space500 Litres600 Litres (approx.)208 Litres
Kerb Weight2800 kg~1750 kg~1200 kg
No. of Doors355
Approach/Departure Angles39° / 37°41.2° / 36°36° / 50°
Suspension (Front/Rear)Multi-link / Multi-linkIndependent / Multi-link3-link rigid axle
Brakes (Front/Rear)Disc / DrumDisc / DrumDisc / Drum
Touchscreen7-inch7-inch / 9-inch (varies by variant)9-inch
Price (Ex-Showroom)₹16.75 Lakhs₹11.5–16.0 Lakhs (varies by variant)₹12.74 Lakhs

The Indian Army’s choice of the Force Gurkha is driven by its proven reliability, battlefield versatility, ease of maintenance, indigenous production, and cost-effectiveness—qualities that make it the most suitable vehicle for the demanding and varied requirements of military service.

