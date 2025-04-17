



The Indian Army’s preference for the Force Gurkha over the Mahindra Thar, Bolero, and Maruti Jimny is rooted in a blend of operational practicality, historical reliability, and strategic alignment with military needs.





The Force Gurkha is powered by a robust 2.6L diesel engine derived from Mercedes-Benz, known for its durability and consistent performance in extreme conditions, such as high-altitude, low-oxygen environments that are common in India’s border regions. This engine, coupled with the Gurkha’s minimal electronic complexity, ensures that the vehicle can be easily serviced and repaired in the field—a crucial requirement for military operations where access to sophisticated repair infrastructure is limited.





The Gurkha’s all-terrain capability is another decisive factor. Its tank-like build, high ground clearance, and modular interior allow it to traverse challenging landscapes, carry more equipment (with a 500-litre boot compared to the Jimny’s 208 litres), and be adapted for specific military tasks, from troop transport to reconnaissance.





The vehicle’s extensive military-grade customisations and variants further enhance its versatility, making it suitable for a wide range of missions.





Cost-effectiveness also plays a significant role. The Gurkha’s indigenous production supports the “Make in India” initiative, ensuring a reliable supply chain and reducing dependency on imported components, which can become a liability during conflicts.



The Force Gurkha is known for its rugged build, superior off-road hardware, and features like a stock snorkel and manual locking differentials.

Force Motors’ longstanding relationship with the Army, dating back to the 1950s, has fostered trust, and the company’s proactive approach in stockpiling spare parts at border depots and offering field repair training reduces long-term maintenance costs.





In contrast, while the Mahindra Thar offers higher power, its more complex design and reliance on imported parts can complicate logistics and maintenance under battlefield conditions. The Maruti Jimny, though lightweight and reliable, lacks the ruggedness, payload capacity, and adaptability required for sustained military operations. The Bolero, while a staple in civilian and some paramilitary fleets, does not match the Gurkha’s military-grade build and customisation options.





Here is a detailed, side-by-side specification comparison of the Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar, and Maruti Suzuki Jimny as of 2025:





Specification Force Gurkha Mahindra Thar (5-Door) Maruti Jimny Engine 2.6L Diesel 2.0L Petrol / 2.2L Diesel 1.5L Petrol Engine Displacement 2596 cc 1997 cc (Petrol) / 2184 cc (Diesel) 1462 cc Power 138 bhp @ 3200 rpm 150 bhp (Petrol) / 130 bhp (Diesel) 104 bhp @ 6000 rpm Torque 320 Nm @ 1400-2600 rpm 300 Nm (Petrol) / 320 Nm (Diesel) 134.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission 5-speed Manual 6-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatic 5-speed Manual / 4-speed AT Drivetrain 4WD 4WD 4WD Fuel Type Diesel Petrol / Diesel Petrol Mileage 12 kmpl 8–15.2 kmpl 16.39–16.94 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity 63.5 Litres 57 Litres (approx.) 40 Litres Seating Capacity 4 5 4 Length 3965 mm 3985 mm 3985 mm Width 1865 mm 1820 mm 1645 mm Height 2080 mm 1850 mm 1720 mm Wheelbase 2400 mm 2750 mm (5-door) 2590 mm Ground Clearance 233 mm 226 mm 210 mm Boot Space 500 Litres 600 Litres (approx.) 208 Litres Kerb Weight 2800 kg ~1750 kg ~1200 kg No. of Doors 3 5 5 Approach/Departure Angles 39° / 37° 41.2° / 36° 36° / 50° Suspension (Front/Rear) Multi-link / Multi-link Independent / Multi-link 3-link rigid axle Brakes (Front/Rear) Disc / Drum Disc / Drum Disc / Drum Touchscreen 7-inch 7-inch / 9-inch (varies by variant) 9-inch Price (Ex-Showroom) ₹16.75 Lakhs ₹11.5–16.0 Lakhs (varies by variant) ₹12.74 Lakhs





The Indian Army’s choice of the Force Gurkha is driven by its proven reliability, battlefield versatility, ease of maintenance, indigenous production, and cost-effectiveness—qualities that make it the most suitable vehicle for the demanding and varied requirements of military service.





