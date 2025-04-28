



Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, in Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people-mostly tourists-were killed, Indian authorities have launched an intense and sweeping crackdown across the Kashmir Valley.





The security forces have detained over 1,500 individuals suspected of being terrorists or their sympathisers, particularly targeting over ground workers (OGWs) who allegedly facilitate terrorist activities. Raids were conducted at more than 60 locations in Srinagar alone, with continuous search operations and mobile vehicle checkpoints established in districts like Anantnag to monitor suspicious movements and dismantle the terrorist ecosystem.





As part of this crackdown, the homes of numerous terrorists and their associates have been demolished using explosives, a method preferred in Kashmir to avoid collateral damage to neighbouring houses. Since the attack, at least nine homes linked to active militants have been razed in districts including Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara, and Bandipora.





Among those targeted were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and The Resistance Front, with some militants known to have trained in Pakistan and others operating from across the border. Notable demolished residences include those of Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Farooq Ahmad Tedwa, who has been based in Pakistan since the 1990s, and Adil Hussain Thoker, suspected of involvement in the Pahalgam attack.





The demolitions have drawn criticism from local residents and human rights advocates, who liken the tactics to collective punishment similar to Israeli strategies in Palestinian territories, arguing that innocent families suffer despite not being involved in militancy. For example, families of militants who migrated years ago have had their homes destroyed, leaving neighbors displaced and distressed.





The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has vowed to pursue and punish all terrorists and their backers, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.





The crackdown also includes diplomatic measures, such as suspending visas for Pakistani nationals, expelling diplomats, and terminating agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty, as tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply following the attack. Pakistan has denied involvement and expressed willingness to participate in a neutral and transparent investigation.





Overall, the intensified security operations in Kashmir reflect a hardline stance by Indian authorities aiming to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent further attacks, though the approach has also raised concerns about collective punishment and the impact on civilians in the region.





