



The 6th edition of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise, DUSTLIK-VI, concluded on April 28, 2025, at the Foreign Training Node in Aundh, Pune. This annual bilateral exercise, which alternates between India and Uzbekistan, is a key component of the growing defence partnership between the two nations.





The Indian contingent was represented by 60 personnel from a battalion of the JAT Regiment and the Indian Air Force (IAF), while the Uzbekistan contingent comprised troops from the Uzbekistan Army.





DUSTLIK-VI was conducted from April 16 to 28, 2025, focusing on the theme of “Joint Multi-Domain Sub-Conventional Operations in a Semi-Urban Scenario.” The exercise simulated joint responses to terrorist actions, particularly scenarios involving the capture of defined territories by hostile forces.





Both armies worked together to establish a Joint Operations Centre at the battalion level, enabling continuous joint operations and facilitating the exchange of best practices, tactics, and techniques in counter-terrorism operations within the sub-conventional domain.





The exercise included a range of counterterrorism missions such as population control measures, raids, search-and-destroy operations, and the employment of firepower, including air assets, to neutralise terrorist threats. Special Forces from both the Army and Air Force played a critical role, securing a helipad to serve as a mounting base for further operations.





The exercise also featured the deployment of drones, counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) measures, and logistical support by the Air Force to sustain forces in hostile areas. Helicopters were utilised for reconnaissance, observation, special heliborne operations (SHBO), and small team insertion and extraction (STIE) missions.





DUSTLIK-VI underscored the operational readiness and unwavering resolve of both the Indian and Uzbekistan armies to decisively counter terrorist threats in semi-urban settings.





Through rigorous joint drills and the exchange of best practices, the two sides enhanced their interoperability, camaraderie, and defence cooperation. The exercise not only strengthened joint operational capabilities but also projected a formidable deterrent against threats to regional stability, further augmenting the bilateral relationship between India and Uzbekistan.





