



Bangladesh has reiterated its commitment to peace and stability in South Asia amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. On Sunday, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain made Bangladesh’s position clear, stating, “Our position is very clear-we want peace in South Asia.





We do not want any major conflict to arise that could endanger the people of this region”. He stressed that Bangladesh maintains good relations with both India and Pakistan and hopes that both countries will resolve their issues through dialogue, rather than escalation or conflict.





Addressing the possibility of mediation, Hossain clarified that Bangladesh is not seeking to play a proactive mediating role at this time. He stated, “We should not try to take any role for mediation right now.





We don’t want to do anything proactively. If they seek our assistance-if they say, ‘Please mediate’-then we might consider stepping in. But before that, we do not want to take any initiative”. He acknowledged that other countries, such as Iran and Saudi Arabia, have offered to mediate, but Bangladesh prefers that India and Pakistan resolve their differences directly, or with outside help only if both parties request it.





The adviser’s remarks come in the context of heightened regional concern following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which has drawn condemnation from world leaders and prompted public vigils in several countries.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh has also responded to reports of arrests of Bangladeshi nationals in India for alleged illegal immigration, stating that it has not been officially informed about these incidents.





Bangladesh’s message is one of restraint and diplomacy. The government is urging dialogue and the de-escalation of tensions, emphasising that peace in South Asia is essential for the well-being of its people and the broader region.





ANI







