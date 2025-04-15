



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has responded to reports of GPS spoofing incidents during its humanitarian relief operations in Myanmar following a devastating earthquake in late March 2025. The IAF emphasized that all missions were completed safely, with precautionary measures in place to address potential navigation challenges.





Between March 29 and April 1, IAF aircraft, including C-130J Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster transport planes, carried out relief missions under "Operation Brahma," delivering medical supplies, field hospitals, and rescue teams to affected areas such as Yangon, Nay Pyi Taw, and Mandalay. Reports from military sources indicated that several aircraft experienced GPS spoofing—a cyberattack where false GPS signals mislead navigation systems.





This marked the first such instance involving Indian military aircraft in Myanmar. Pilots promptly switched to inertial navigation systems (INS), a reliable backup mechanism independent of satellite signals, ensuring mission safety and accuracy.





The IAF acknowledged that Mandalay International Airport had issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) warning of potential degraded GPS availability. The aircrews were briefed accordingly and were well-prepared to handle such disruptions. The IAF's official statement did not confirm specific spoofing incidents but highlighted the operational readiness of its crews and the successful completion of all missions.





GPS spoofing is a sophisticated cyberattack often reported in conflict zones. It can misdirect aircraft by providing false location data, posing significant safety risks. Experts suggest that these incidents may have geopolitical implications, given Myanmar's strategic importance and the presence of adversarial forces in the region. However, identifying the perpetrators remains challenging due to the attacks occurring in foreign airspace.





India's swift response to Myanmar's earthquake underlines its commitment to regional humanitarian assistance despite these challenges. The IAF's ability to adapt and ensure mission success demonstrates its operational resilience in the face of emerging threats like GPS spoofing.





