



Exercise SARVSHAKTI represents a watershed moment in the Indian Army's technological evolution, demonstrating the successful implementation of Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) for the first time in field conditions. Conducted by the Trishakti Corps in Sikkim, this exercise showcased seamless integration between human soldiers and autonomous systems, signalling India's growing capabilities in AI-driven warfare.





The exercise highlighted how drones, robots, and advanced decision algorithms can augment soldier capabilities while maintaining human control of critical battlefield decisions, creating a hybrid force multiplier with significant implications for India's future defence posture.





The MUM-T Revolution In Exercise SARVSHAKTI





The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has successfully demonstrated the concept of Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) during Exercise SARVSHAKTI, marking a significant advancement in modern battlefield operations. The exercise showcased seamless coordination between manned platforms and unmanned systems at the tactical level, a capability crucial for effective Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) where integrated responses across various combat domains are essential. MUM-T represents a fundamental shift in military operations, combining human judgment with machine precision and speed.





The primary objectives of Exercise SARVSHAKTI were to enhance interoperability between human soldiers and autonomous systems, improve decision-making speed through AI assistance, and boost battlefield awareness via integrated sensor networks. These goals reflect the Indian Army's recognition that future conflicts will increasingly involve human-machine collaboration rather than traditional force structures.





Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding of the Trishakti Corps, described the successful validation of MUM-T as a significant achievement that transcends mere technological advancement.





According to Lt Gen Minwalla, "The battlefield of tomorrow demands adaptability, speed, and the seamless integration of man and machine. Exercise SARVSHAKTI is a proud milestone in that journey. The successful validation of MUM-T is not just a technological achievement, but a testament to the Indian soldier's capacity to evolve with the times". This statement underscores the human-centric approach to military modernisation being pursued by the Indian Army.





Technological Integration And Field Testing





Exercise SARVSHAKTI created a realistic operational environment specifically designed to push the boundaries of conventional combat exercises by testing the limits of human-machine synergy. The exercise featured various unmanned platforms including aerial drones, autonomous ground vehicles, and AI-powered decision support systems working in concert with conventional military units. This comprehensive approach allowed commanders to assess the practical battlefield application of these technologies rather than their theoretical capabilities.





The exercise appears to have built upon earlier technology demonstrations such as those seen in the 'Swavlamban Shakti' training exercise, which featured swarm drones, Kamikaze drones for precision strikes, logistic drones for battlefield resupply, and robotic mules for transport in difficult terrain. Exercise SARVSHAKTI likely incorporated these platforms while focusing specifically on their integration with manned elements through sophisticated command and control systems.





Human-Machine Teaming In Modern Warfare





The human-machine teaming concept demonstrated in Exercise SARVSHAKTI represents the practical implementation of broader AI integration efforts across the Indian Armed Forces. This approach combines AI-driven decision-support systems, robotic combat units, and Augmented Reality (AR) interfaces to enhance operational effectiveness without removing human judgment from critical decisions.





As regional tensions persist along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and other borders, AI-human hybrid warfare has evolved from a futuristic concept to an immediate necessity for the Indian Army. This urgency has accelerated efforts to field practical applications of autonomous and semi-autonomous systems in operational contexts.





An important distinction emphasised throughout the Indian Army's AI initiatives is that these technologies aim to augment rather than replace human soldiers. The focus remains on enabling faster decision-making, improving battlefield awareness, and reducing casualties by allowing machines to handle dangerous or repetitive tasks while human operators maintain strategic control. This philosophy was clearly demonstrated throughout Exercise SARVSHAKTI, where human commanders directed unmanned assets rather than ceding decision authority to autonomous systems.





AI-Powered Decision Support Systems





A critical component of the MUM-T concept demonstrated in Exercise SARVSHAKTI involves AI-powered decision support systems that enhance commander effectiveness. While the specific systems used weren't detailed in available sources, they likely build upon technologies similar to the Indian Army's Combat Information Decision Support System (CIDSS), which processes intelligence from multiple sources to deliver actionable insights in real-time.





These systems mirror global advancements such as the U.S. Army's Project Convergence and NATO's AI-enabled Decision Support (AIDE), which are designed to dramatically reduce the time between target identification and engagement. By developing indigenous AI-driven decision-making tools, the Indian Army is ensuring it maintains rapid response capabilities tailored to its unique operational requirements.





Strategic Significance of Exercise SARVSHAKTI





Exercise SARVSHAKTI represents a significant milestone in India's broader military modernisation efforts, particularly in the context of emerging technological warfare capabilities. The exercise demonstrates the Indian Army's commitment to adapting to changing warfare dynamics by embracing cutting-edge technologies that will define future conflicts.





This focus on technological integration aligns with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative in the defence sector. Similar to other recent exercises like 'Swavlamban Shakti,' which specifically tested New Technology Equipment (NTEs) from Indian defence industry partners, Exercise SARVSHAKTI showcases India's growing indigenous capabilities in advanced military technologies.





The successful demonstration of MUM-T capabilities sends a strategic message about India's military evolution and preparedness to engage in technology-enabled conflicts. It reflects the Army Design Bureau's (ADB) ongoing AI initiatives and aligns with the transformation of India's Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) into more flexible, technology-enabled fighting formations.





Comparison With Other Military Exercises





Exercise SARVSHAKTI builds upon experiences gained from other military training events, both domestic and international. While focused specifically on MUM-T validation, it complements exercises like 'Swavlamban Shakti,' which demonstrated over 50 cutting-edge indigenous technologies including swarm drones, directed energy weapons, and long-endurance UAVs.





The exercise also reflects lessons learned from international cooperation such as the joint India-France Exercise Shakti, which focuses on enhancing joint military capacity for Multi-Domain Operations in sub-conventional scenarios. While Exercise Shakti emphasised traditional combat skills like jungle survival and counter-terrorism operations, Exercise SARVSHAKTI represents the next evolution in military training by incorporating advanced autonomous systems.





Future Implications For Indian Armed Forces





The successful validation of MUM-T during Exercise SARVSHAKTI has far-reaching implications for the future structure and capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. As warfare becomes increasingly data-centric, the integration of AI and autonomous systems will likely transform multiple aspects of military operations, from logistics and intelligence gathering to direct combat engagement.





Commanders equipped with AI assistance will be better positioned to anticipate enemy actions with greater accuracy while soldiers supported by autonomous platforms will maintain tactical advantages even in challenging operational environments. This human-machine collaboration creates force multiplication effects that could be particularly valuable for an army that must maintain readiness across diverse geographic and operational conditions.





However, this technological transformation also presents significant challenges. The Indian Army will need to develop new doctrines, training programs, and operational procedures that effectively leverage these technologies while maintaining appropriate human oversight. Ethical considerations regarding the use of autonomous systems in combat will require careful attention as these capabilities mature.





Conclusion





Exercise SARVSHAKTI represents a pivotal advancement in the Indian Army's technological evolution, successfully demonstrating the integration of manned and unmanned systems in a realistic battlefield environment. The exercise validates India's growing capabilities in AI-driven warfare while maintaining the essential human element in military operations.





As Lieutenant General Minwalla noted, this achievement reflects not just technological progress but the adaptability of Indian soldiers in embracing new warfare paradigms. The seamless integration of human judgment with machine efficiency demonstrated during Exercise SARVSHAKTI provides a compelling glimpse into the future of Indian military operations.





While significant work remains to fully operationalise these capabilities across the armed forces, Exercise SARVSHAKTI clearly demonstrates that India is committed to maintaining technological parity with global military powers. By developing indigenous AI and autonomous systems capabilities, the Indian Army is positioning itself to effectively address the complex security challenges of the 21st century with a uniquely Indian approach to human-machine teaming.





