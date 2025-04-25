



In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic killing of 26 tourists, India’s defence forces have escalated their operational readiness and demonstrated a robust show of strength.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) launched 'Exercise Aakraman', a major combat readiness drill, in the central sector.





This exercise features the IAF’s frontline fighter jets, including the advanced Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft, and is designed to simulate high-intensity strike operations over varied terrains, from plains to mountainous regions. The drills involve complex missions such as ground attacks, electronic warfare, and precision bombing, with assets redeployed from multiple airbases, particularly those in the eastern sector.





Elite pilots, under the close supervision of Air Headquarters, are participating in these operations, which are closely monitored by senior leadership. The Rafale jets, equipped with Meteor air-to-air missiles and precision-guided munitions like Rampage and Rocks, are central to the exercise, reflecting India’s modernized air combat capabilities.





The timing of Exercise Aakraman, coming just days after the Pahalgam attack, underscores its strategic significance. While defence sources describe the drill as part of routine preparedness, its proximity to the recent escalation has drawn considerable public and strategic attention.





The exercise is intended to provide pilots with combat-realistic scenarios, mimicking high-intensity conflict environments and sharpening India’s readiness for deep-strike missions.





The IAF’s two Rafale squadrons, based in Ambala and Hashimara, are leading these operations, further highlighting the force’s enhanced offensive and defensive prowess.





Parallel to the Air Force’s activities, the Indian Navy has also showcased its operational readiness by successfully conducting a precision missile test from its newest indigenously built guided missile destroyer, INS Surat, in the Arabian Sea.





The warship launched a Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM), which successfully intercepted a low-flying, sea-skimming target, demonstrating India’s advanced targeting capabilities and marking a significant milestone in strengthening national defence.





These coordinated exercises by the Air Force and Navy come amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions and increased security concerns along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Army has also reinforced its presence in the region, responding effectively to ceasefire violations by the Pakistan military, with no reported casualties so far. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the ongoing security situation and meet with senior commanders and security officials.





The swift and coordinated response by India’s defence forces, through Exercise Aakraman and the successful missile test from INS Surat, signals a clear message of operational preparedness and strategic deterrence in the face of recent provocations and ongoing regional tensions.





Agencies







