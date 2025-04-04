



India has significantly enhanced military security measures around the Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the 'Chicken's Neck,' in response to growing concerns over Bangladesh's overtures to China regarding potential investments in the region. Recent developments indicate that India has deployed advanced military assets including Rafale fighter jets, BrahMos missiles, and sophisticated air defence systems to protect this strategically vital narrow stretch of land that connects India's north-eastern states to the mainland.





The Indian Army has characterised the corridor not as a vulnerability but as its strongest defence line, countering the traditional narrative of the region's susceptibility to external threats, particularly as Bangladesh-China relations continue to evolve in ways that potentially impact India's security interests in the region.





The Siliguri Corridor, popularly known as the 'Chicken's-Neck,' is a narrow stretch of land in West Bengal that serves as the sole land connection between India's north-eastern states and the rest of the country. At its narrowest point, this geopolitically crucial corridor measures just 20-22 kilometres wide. The corridor's strategic significance stems from its unique geographical position, bordered by Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and China, making it a critical choke-point for India's territorial integrity and national security. The city of Siliguri stands as the major urban centre within this corridor, functioning as a central transfer point connecting Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sikkim, Darjeeling, and North-east India.





The corridor came into existence following the partition of India in 1947-1948, which led to the creation of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). This historical development resulted in the northeastern region of India becoming connected to the mainland through this narrow passage. Later, the integration of Sikkim into India in 1975 provided an additional buffer to the north of the corridor, strengthening India's control over the western side of the Chumbi Valley. The dimensions of the corridor vary according to different interpretations, with some descriptions placing its length at approximately 200 kilometres and width ranging from 17 to 60 kilometres.





Geographical Vulnerability And Strategic Value





The corridor's constrained geography has traditionally been viewed as a potential vulnerability in India's territorial defence strategy. Its narrow width, surrounded by foreign territories, has raised concerns about possible threats to this vital connection. Any disruption to this corridor could effectively cut off the northeastern states from the rest of India, creating severe logistical, economic, and security challenges for the country. However, recent military assessments have begun to challenge this perception, with some experts arguing that the corridor's vulnerability may be overstated given India's significant military presence and tactical advantages in the region.





Recent Geopolitical Developments





Recent diplomatic developments have heightened India's concerns about the security of the Siliguri Corridor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance at the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand has occurred against a backdrop of evolving Bangladesh-China relations. Sources indicate that Bangladesh sought a meeting between its Chief Advisor, Muhammad Yunus, and PM Modi, with the two leaders seen sitting together at a state dinner hosted by the Thai Prime Minister. This potential first in-person interaction since Yunus assumed office in August 2024 takes place amid growing unease in New Delhi regarding Bangladesh's diplomatic and economic overtures toward China.





Muhammad Yunus's recent remarks regarding India's north-east and Bangladesh's increasing engagement with China for potential investments have raised strategic concerns in New Delhi. These developments are particularly sensitive given China's long-standing interest in establishing infrastructure and economic corridors in the region, notably through initiatives like the Bangladesh, China, India, and Myanmar Economic Corridor (BCIM). Although China had proposed including the BCIM as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, India has consistently maintained a cautious approach toward Chinese connectivity projects in its strategic neighbourhood.





Evolving Regional Dynamics





The current situation reflects the complex regional dynamics at play in South Asia. Bangladesh's engagement with China comes at a time when regional forums like BIMSTEC are gaining prominence as platforms for multilateral cooperation. The diplomatic interactions at such forums provide crucial opportunities for bilateral discussions on sensitive security matters. The Indian government has been closely monitoring these developments, particularly in light of the strategic implications for the Siliguri Corridor, which remains a vital lifeline connecting the north-eastern states to the Indian mainland.





India's Military Fortification Measures





In response to these geopolitical developments, India has implemented comprehensive security measures to fortify the Siliguri Corridor. The Indian Army has positioned the Trishakti Corps, headquartered at Sukna near the corridor, as the primary defensive force for the region. This corps has been equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and military technology to ensure maximum preparedness against any potential threats. The deployment includes a squadron of Rafale fighter jets at Hashimara Airbase, alongside existing MiG aircraft, significantly enhancing India's air defence capabilities in the region.





A notable aspect of India's security enhancement is the deployment of a regiment of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in the corridor. These missiles, known for their precision and effectiveness, serve as a powerful deterrent against potential aggressors. Additionally, the Indian military has stationed advanced surface-to-air missile systems, including the sophisticated S-400 missile system, to prevent any aerial incursions. These are complemented by Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) and Akash air defence systems, providing layered protection of the airspace around the corridor.





Military Readiness And Operations





The Trishakti Corps regularly conducts combat exercises, including live-fire drills with T-90 tanks, to maintain high levels of operational readiness. These exercises are designed to simulate various threat scenarios and ensure that the military forces can respond effectively to any security challenges in the region. The Indian Army Chief has emphasized that rather than being a vulnerability, the 'Chicken's Neck' represents India's strongest military region, where forces from West Bengal, Sikkim, and the North-east can be mobilized rapidly in response to any threat.





The BCIM Economic Corridor Context





The Bangladesh, China, India, and Myanmar Economic Corridor (BCIM) provides important context for understanding the current strategic tensions. The BCIM was initially conceptualized as a comprehensive connectivity initiative involving road, rail, water, and air links connecting India and China through Myanmar and Bangladesh. Discussions about this corridor began in the early 1990s through a Track-II process known as the 'Kunming Initiative,' which was formalized into the BCIM Forum for Regional Cooperation in 1999.





The proposed 2,800-kilometre long economic corridor would traverse from Kolkata via Benapole/Petrapole on the India-Bangladesh border to Dhaka and Sylhet before re-entering India near Silchar in Assam. From there, it would pass through Imphal and continue further. The initiative gained momentum when Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in July 2014, following earlier conversations between then Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2012.





Strategic Intent And Regional Implications





China has consistently maintained that the BCIM Economic Corridor would facilitate the development of various medium and large cities and manufacturing hubs along its route, thereby enhancing the living standards of the populations in these regions. However, as noted by analytical sources, China's intentions extend beyond economic development to encompass geostrategic objectives. This dual-purpose nature of the initiative has prompted India to approach the BCIM with caution, balancing potential economic benefits against security considerations.





In 2015, China proposed including the BCIM as part of its broader Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which India has consistently boycotted due to sovereignty and security concerns. Notably, by May 2019, the BCIM was conspicuously absent from a list of 35 corridors and projects mentioned in a joint communiqué issued by state leaders attending the 2nd Belt and Road Forum, suggesting a potential shift in the initiative's status or priority.





Strategic Analysis And Future Implications





The debate over the Siliguri Corridor's vulnerability continues to shape India's strategic thinking. Some experts argue that the vulnerability of the 'Chicken's Neck' has been overemphasized in strategic discourse. A 2017 analysis suggested that Indian forces in the Doklam-Sikkim sector hold advantages in terms of heights, numbers, and logistics compared to their Chinese counterparts, making a breakthrough in this area highly unlikely. Even if Chinese forces were to attempt an incursion, they would need to traverse 100-130 kilometres of Indian territory on winding roads with Indian forces positioned all around, making them vulnerable to Indian long-range artillery, rockets, and air power.





Despite these counterarguments, India's current fortification measures indicate that the government continues to view the corridor as a critical security priority. The deployment of advanced military assets and the emphasis on multi-layered defence systems reflect a strategic approach that prioritizes preparedness over complacency. This stance is particularly relevant given the evolving dynamics between Bangladesh and China, which could potentially impact India's strategic interests in the region.





Balance of Regional Power





The current situation highlights the delicate balance of power in the region. India's fortification of the Siliguri Corridor represents not just a military measure but also a strategic signal to neighbouring countries about its commitment to territorial integrity and security. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's engagement with China reflects its pursuit of economic development opportunities and potentially greater strategic autonomy in regional affairs. China's interest in establishing connectivity through initiatives like the BCIM aligns with its broader goal of expanding influence in South Asia.





Conclusion





India's fortification of the 'Chicken's Neck' amid Bangladesh-China engagement represents a significant strategic development in South Asian geopolitics. The comprehensive security measures implemented by India—including advanced military deployments, multi-layered defence systems, and regular combat exercises—underscore the critical importance of the Siliguri Corridor to India's territorial integrity and national security. While debate continues about the actual vulnerability of the corridor, India's proactive approach reflects a strategic calculus that prioritizes preparedness over risk.





The evolving dynamics between Bangladesh and China, particularly regarding potential economic and infrastructure investments, will continue to shape India's security considerations in the region. As regional forums like BIMSTEC provide platforms for diplomatic engagement, bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh remain crucial for regional stability. The future trajectory of these relationships will significantly influence the security landscape around the Siliguri Corridor and the broader South Asian region. India's strategic posture suggests a balanced approach that combines robust military preparedness with continued diplomatic engagement to address security concerns while maintaining regional cooperation.





IT News







