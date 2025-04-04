



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off two major mountaineering expeditions on April 3, 2025, from the South Block lawns in New Delhi. These include an Indian Army-led expedition to Mount Everest and a joint Indo-Nepal team set to scale Mount Kangchenjunga.





The Everest expedition comprises 34 climbers under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Manoj Joshi, following the traditional South Col Route. The Kangchenjunga expedition features 12 Indian Army mountaineers and six Nepali Army climbers, led by Colonel Sarfaraz Singh.





Additionally, Singh launched a National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mount Everest expedition team, consisting of five girl cadets, five boy cadets, four officers, and 11 permanent instructors. This team, led by Colonel Amit Bisht, aims to summit by May 2025. Singh commended the courage and dedication of the climbers and expressed confidence that these expeditions would inspire youth and highlight India’s leadership in high-altitude mountaineering.





The Defence Minister also attended the 261st raising day celebrations of the Army Medical Corps (AMC) at Delhi Cantonment. He emphasized technological advancements in medical services, including artificial intelligence and simulator-based training. Singh praised the AMC's collaboration with institutions like ICMR, IITs, and AIIMS, and highlighted Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin’s leadership as the first female Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services.





PTI







