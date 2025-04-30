



Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, reports emerged alleging that Turkey had sent multiple cargo planes loaded with weapons to Pakistan. These claims, amplified by social media and some media outlets, suggested that up to six Turkish C-130E aircraft delivered military supplies to Pakistan, fueling concerns in India about external involvement in the crisis.





However, the Turkish government has categorically denied these allegations. Türkiye’s Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, as well as its Centre for Countering Disinformation, issued statements clarifying that the reports were false.





According to Turkish officials, a single cargo plane from Turkey landed in Pakistan only for refuelling and then continued on its planned route. They emphasised that “speculative news made outside of statements of authorised persons and institutions should not be relied upon” and urged the public to disregard such disinformation.





The denials come at a time of heightened regional tension. The Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, has triggered a major diplomatic and security crisis between India and Pakistan, with both sides taking retaliatory measures, including border closures, suspension of treaties, and military deployments. In this charged atmosphere, rumors of Turkish arms deliveries gained traction, particularly among Indian analysts and commentators concerned about shifting alliances.





Despite the current denials, it is well-documented that Turkey and Pakistan share a robust and longstanding defense relationship. According to recent data, about 10% of Turkey’s arms exports between 2020 and 2024 went to Pakistan.





Their cooperation includes joint arms production, technology transfer, and significant hardware exchanges such as the sale of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci drones to Pakistan, naval collaboration on MILGEM-class corvettes, and upgrades of Pakistan’s Agosta-90B submarines. The two countries are also exploring joint production of fifth-generation fighter jets and advanced missile systems.





Politically, Turkey has consistently supported Pakistan on issues like Kashmir, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently calling for a UN-led dialogue to resolve the dispute and expressing solidarity with Islamabad in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.





While Turkey has firmly rejected claims of sending new arms shipments to Pakistan amid the current crisis, the speculation has highlighted the depth of their defence and diplomatic ties. The denials have temporarily quelled rumours, but the underlying alliances and regional dynamics remain a source of concern as the South Asian security environment continues to evolve.





