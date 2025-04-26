



The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has triggered a severe diplomatic crisis between India and Pakistan, with tensions escalating as India implements strict measures against its neighbour





While the search results do not indicate any offer from Pakistan to avoid India's response, they do show significant diplomatic fallout and security consequences following what has been described as the deadliest attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





Witness accounts revealed disturbing details about the attackers' methods. The terrorists reportedly asked victims for their names and religions before shooting them, forcing men to remove their trousers to check for circumcision as a way to identify non-Muslims.





Some tourists stated they were asked to recite the Islamic verse of Kalima to separate them by religion. According to survivors, attackers spared at least one woman so she could "narrate the horrors" to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one particularly tragic case, Sushil Nathaniel, a Christian from Madhya Pradesh, was killed after being unable to recite the Kalma, while reports indicate a Hindu who managed to recite it was spared.





The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group stated that their motivation was to oppose the settlement of non-Kashmiris in the Kashmir valley, which they claim is driving demographic change. Intelligence agencies later identified Saifullah Kasuri (alias Khalid), a top LeT commander, as the mastermind behind the massacre.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched an investigation immediately after the attack, visiting the site on April 23. Based on eyewitness accounts, Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of the suspected terrorists, identifying them as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, known by their code names Moosa, Yunus, and Asif respectively. Additional information from the investigation revealed that one of the main perpetrators, identified as Pakistani national Hashim Musa alias Suleiman, was active in Jammu and Kashmir for the past year and likely involved in at least three previous attacks on security forces and non-locals.





India's Response and Diplomatic Fallout





Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia to return to India and chair a meeting with the Committee on Security (CCS). Following this meeting, the Indian foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, briefed senior diplomats worldwide regarding five major decisions made by the Indian government in response to the attack.





These measures included:





Immediate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan until Pakistan ceases support for cross-border terrorism Closure of the main border crossing between the two countries Implementation of a travel ban on all Pakistani nationals to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme Cancellation of all previously issued visas to Pakistani citizens Expulsion of Pakistani military advisers from the High Commission in New Delhi and withdrawal of Indian counterparts from Islamabad





Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah travelled to Srinagar to assess the situation and coordinate the security response, later visiting the attack site. The Indian Army was given limited clearance to operate previously grounded HAL Dhruv helicopters for counter-terrorism operations, and the central government convened an all-party meeting to brief opposition leaders about the attack and response measures.





A massive security operation was launched immediately following the attack. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, working with other security agencies, have detained more than 2,000 people, primarily former terrorists and over ground workers (OGWs), though many have been released after initial questioning. Authorities have announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for information leading to the terrorists.





The attackers are believed to be hiding in the higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range. Security agencies are investigating common links, including the overground workers of LeT who may have facilitated the travel of Pakistani terrorists from the border to various districts of Kashmir over the past year. Investigators are also examining cyberspace to identify people in the Kashmir Valley who might have been in contact with LeT and TRF using encrypted applications.





The attack sparked widespread condemnation across India and internationally. In Kashmir, protests erupted across the Muslim-majority region, with demonstrations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Pahalgam, Dadu, Anantnag, Baramulla, and other towns and cities. Kashmiri separatist and political leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stated in a sermon at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar that "Kashmiris stand shoulder to shoulder with the victims," and a minute of silence was observed prior to prayers to honor the affected families.





Indian President Droupadi Murmu described the attack as a "dastardly and inhuman act," while Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called it "reprehensible". Prime Minister Modi termed the attack "shocking and painful" and promised that those responsible would be brought to justice. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's policy on Kashmir but extended support in dealing with the threat.





The United Nations has urged both India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" as tensions continue to rise between the nuclear-armed neighbours.





Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly following India's diplomatic measures. The search results mention that Pakistan has taken "sharp retaliatory action" in response to India's measures, though specific details of these actions are not provided in the available information. The situation remains fluid, with security forces continuing their operations to track down the perpetrators while diplomatic channels between the two countries have been severely restricted.





The attack and subsequent diplomatic fallout represent the most serious crisis between the two countries in recent years, with the potential for further escalation if the situation is not carefully managed by both sides.







