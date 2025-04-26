



The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, marked one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in decades, leaving at least 26 people dead and over 20 injured.





The attack took place in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination, when four to six gunmen in military-style uniforms opened fire on a crowd of tourists, reportedly singling out non-Muslims and sparing most women.





Eyewitness accounts described scenes of chaos and horror, with victims pleading for help and many being shot at close range. The Resistance Front, a militant group with known Pakistan-based links, has been identified as the perpetrator, and Indian authorities have launched a massive counterterror operation in response.





International condemnation of the attack was swift, with global solidarity pouring in for India. In the wake of mounting diplomatic pressure and as India presented technical intelligence and evidence of Pakistan-based involvement to foreign envoys and world leaders, the Pakistani establishment found itself under intense scrutiny.





On April 26, 2025, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly addressed the incident for the first time, offering Islamabad’s willingness to participate in a “neutral, transparent, and credible investigation” into the attack.





Speaking at the Pakistan Military Academy, Sharif emphasised Pakistan’s self-portrayal as a “responsible country” and called for an end to the “perpetual blame game,” while reiterating Pakistan’s claim of being the “world’s frontline state against terrorism” and highlighting the country’s own losses to terror over the years.





This statement was carefully worded and delivered from a prepared text, signalling that it was a vetted and formal response from the Pakistani establishment.





Sharif’s appeal for a neutral probe comes at a time when India has already taken several strong diplomatic measures in response to the attack. These include closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, reducing the number of diplomatic staff, and even halting the Indus Waters Treaty, a significant move given the treaty’s historical importance.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cutting short an official visit abroad, assured the nation that those responsible for the attack would face severe consequences and called for the elimination of the remaining strongholds of terrorism.





The Pakistani Prime Minister’s offer for a neutral investigation is seen as an attempt to deflect mounting international pressure and to counter India’s diplomatic offensive, which has focused on isolating Pakistan globally by sharing evidence of cross-border involvement in the attack.





Meanwhile, the situation remains tense, with Pakistan’s Defence Minister issuing warnings of “all-out war” and admitting to the country’s past involvement in supporting militant groups, further complicating the diplomatic landscape.





The Pahalgam attack has triggered a major diplomatic stand-off, with India leveraging global support and evidence to press its case, while Pakistan, under growing pressure, has offered to participate in a neutral investigation-an offer met with scepticism in New Delhi, given the history of cross-border terrorism and previous probes.





