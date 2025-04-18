



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underlined that manufacturing aero engines remains a significant challenge for the country, despite India achieving parity with developed nations in critical defence areas such as missile technology, submarines, aircraft carriers, artificial intelligence, drones, cyber defence, and hypersonic systems.





Singh’s remarks come at a crucial time when the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A program, vital for the Indian Air Force (IAF), faces delays, partly due to the late supply of F404-IN20 engines from US firm GE Aerospace.





Singh acknowledged that while India has made progress with the indigenous Kaveri engine project, the country still faces a striking technology gap in aero engine manufacturing.





To bridge this gap, India is actively engaging with global firms such as Safran, GE, and Rolls Royce to build domestic capabilities. Notably, a derivative of the Kaveri engine, initially intended for fighter aircraft, is now being developed to power armed drones.





Meanwhile, GE Aerospace has delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the MK-1A fighters, with more deliveries underway to fulfil the IAF’s order of 83 MK-1As, and plans for an additional 97 aircraft.





A major step forward is the ongoing negotiation between HAL and GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India for the advanced TEJAS MK-2 program. This deal, valued at around $1 billion, is expected to include an 80% transfer of technology (ToT), which would be a significant boost for India’s domestic manufacturing capabilities.





Singh also highlighted that work is underway to develop engines for India’s ambitious fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), for which the Cabinet Committee on Security has approved a ₹15,000 crore project to design and develop five twin-engine prototypes.





Despite these initiatives, India’s journey toward self-reliance in aero engine manufacturing is hampered by several persistent challenges:





Technological Complexity: Jet engines require advanced materials like single-crystal turbine blades and thermal barrier coatings, which India has struggled to produce at the necessary quality and scale.





Funding And Infrastructure: Sustained, high-level investment and state-of-the-art testing facilities are lacking, leading to delays and dependence on foreign suppliers.





Program Management: Bureaucratic inefficiencies and limited collaboration with global experts have historically slowed progress, though this is changing with new partnerships.





Research And Development: There is a shortage of trained personnel and consistent R&D in cutting-edge technologies, with projects often progressing only when driven by immediate military needs.





Singh emphasised that overcoming the mindset of relying on imports is a major challenge. The government’s focus is now on reducing import dependency, building a robust defence industrial complex, and enhancing export potential. India’s defence production is expected to exceed ₹1.6 lakh crore in 2024, with a target of ₹3 lakh crore by 2029, and defence exports have reached a record ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25, with plans to double this figure by 2029.





India has made notable advances in several defence sectors, manufacturing aero engines remains a critical bottleneck. The government is addressing this through increased funding, international collaborations, and a renewed push for indigenous innovation, aiming to transform India into a global hub for defence manufacturing and exports.





HT News







