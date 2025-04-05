



The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has clarified that there are no plans to reduce the physical test parameters between male and female candidates for recruitment in the Indian Army.





This statement was made by Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha. DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy had inquired about whether the government was considering such a proposal. Minister Seth emphasized that no such proposal has been moved by the Indian Army to date, effectively ruling out any changes to the existing physical test standards for both genders.





This decision maintains the current physical fitness requirements for both male and female candidates, ensuring that the selection process remains consistent across genders. The clarification comes amid discussions about gender equality and operational efficiency in military recruitment processes.





In contrast, some military forces, such as the U.S. Army, have adjusted their fitness tests to accommodate differences in gender and age. For instance, the U.S. Army has scrapped plans for a gender- and age-neutral fitness test, allowing women and older soldiers to meet reduced standards in certain events. However, the Indian Army has not adopted similar measures, sticking to its existing standards for all recruits.





PTI







