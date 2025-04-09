



Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal emphasised the robust and evolving partnership between India and the UAE during the Dubai-India Business Forum held in Mumbai.





Addressing the forum, which was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Goyal described the relationship as a "model of prosperity, trust, and shared vision."





He highlighted historical ties between Mumbai and Dubai, marking the centenary of Sheikh Saeed's visit to India, and praised Dubai's welfare initiatives for the Indian community, including the establishment of a hospital for Indian workers.





Goyal underscored the strategic closeness between the two nations, noting six high-level visits over two years, including three by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He acknowledged UAE's contributions to cultural harmony, such as its support for building the Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi.





The minister also highlighted UAE's role in India's outreach to Africa, investments in logistics, infrastructure, and digital connectivity.





Discussing economic cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Goyal expressed optimism about achieving $100 billion in non-oil trade.





He pointed to recent educational collaborations like establishing an IIT campus in Dubai and plans for other Indian institutions. Goyal also lauded UAE's care for over 2 million Indian expatriates and shared India's ambitious economic trajectory aiming to become a $30-35 trillion economy by 2047.





The forum reinforced the strategic importance of India-UAE ties across sectors like clean energy, technology, and skill development while celebrating mutual respect and shared values driving this partnership forward.





