President Droupadi Murmu is currently on a historic four-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia from April 7 to 10, marking significant milestones in India's diplomatic relations with both nations.

Slovakia Visit (April 9–10)





President Murmu arrived in Vienna on April 8 and proceeded to Bratislava for her visit to Slovakia at the invitation of Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. This marks the first Indian presidential visit to Slovakia in 29 years.





In Slovakia, she is expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Speaker Richard Rasi. Discussions will focus on enhancing trade, technology collaborations, and cultural ties.





She will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora and is likely to visit a Jaguar Land Rover plant in Nitra.





This two-nation tour reflects India's growing engagement with Europe and aims to provide renewed momentum to bilateral relationships with both Portugal and Slovakia.



