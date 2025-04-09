President Murmu Emplanes For Slovak Republic After Concluding 'Fruitful' State Visit To Portugal
President Droupadi Murmu is currently on a historic four-day state visit to Portugal and Slovakia from April 7 to 10, marking significant milestones in India's diplomatic relations with both nations.
Slovakia Visit (April 9–10)
President Murmu arrived in Vienna on April 8 and proceeded to Bratislava for her visit to Slovakia at the invitation of Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. This marks the first Indian presidential visit to Slovakia in 29 years.
In Slovakia, she is expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Speaker Richard Rasi. Discussions will focus on enhancing trade, technology collaborations, and cultural ties.
She will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora and is likely to visit a Jaguar Land Rover plant in Nitra.
This two-nation tour reflects India's growing engagement with Europe and aims to provide renewed momentum to bilateral relationships with both Portugal and Slovakia.
Portugal Visit (April 7–8)
President Murmu visited Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, commemorating 50 years of re-established diplomatic ties between India and Portugal. This marks the first presidential visit from India to Portugal in 27 years, following President K.R. Narayanan's visit in 1998.
During her stay, she held delegation-level talks with President de Sousa, met Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, and interacted with José Pedro Aguiar-Branco, the President of the Portuguese Parliament.
Highlights included:
Receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Portuguese Parliament.Signing the official book of honour and reaffirming bilateral commitments.Being conferred with the prestigious "City Key of Honour" by Lisbon's Mayor.
Launching commemorative postage stamps celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations alongside President de Sousa.
The visit emphasised strengthening ties in trade, technology, and cultural exchanges, with President Murmu describing India-Portugal relations as evolving into a dynamic partnership.
