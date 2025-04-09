



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE's Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister, during his official visit to India on April 8-9, 2025.





The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and aligning it with advancements in trade and business ties, guided by the vision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





Both leaders expressed satisfaction with existing defence collaborations, including institutional mechanisms, military exercises, and training exchanges. They emphasised scaling up these efforts to enhance mutual understanding of defence ecosystems and deepen bilateral ties. Coast Guard cooperation was identified as a priority, with plans to formalise it through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).





Additionally, they highlighted the importance of defence industry collaboration, aiming to foster joint ventures and co-production projects under initiatives like "Make-in-India" and "Make-in-Emirates".





Rajnath Singh reiterated India's commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE, focusing on co-production, innovation, and technology. Both nations also acknowledged the significance of participating in each other's defence expos and exhibitions. The Defence Cooperation MoU signed in 2003 and subsequent agreements have facilitated robust ties between the two countries.





This meeting underscores the shared commitment of India and the UAE to regional peace and prosperity while advancing strategic defence partnerships.





ANI







