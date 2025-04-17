



India is set to receive its first indigenously developed fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), by the year 2035, as confirmed by Dr. Samir V Kamat, Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The AMCA project, sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in 2024, marks a significant milestone in India's aerospace and defence ambitions, aiming to place India among the elite group of nations possessing advanced stealth combat aircraft capabilities.





On Sunday, Kamat stated that India will receive its first fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), by the year 2035.





The AMCA is a single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather multi-role stealth fighter designed to perform a wide array of missions including air superiority, ground strike, suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD), and electronic warfare.





It is intended to eventually replace the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fleet and will incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as stealth features, advanced avionics, sensor fusion, super-cruise capability, and an internal weapons bay, which are hallmarks of a true fifth-generation fighter.





The aircraft is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) expected to lead production efforts, supported by a public-private partnership to accelerate manufacturing.





The development timeline is ambitious yet realistic, reflecting global standards where such advanced platforms typically take 10 to 15 years to develop. The project began in earnest in 2024, and the prototype development phase is currently underway following completion of feasibility, preliminary, and detailed design stages.





The first prototype is expected to be rolled out by late 2026 or early 2027, with the maiden flight anticipated in 2028. A total of five prototypes will be constructed, with the initial three focusing on developmental flight trials and the remaining two on weapon integration and trials.





Certification and induction into the Indian Air Force are targeted by 2034-2035.





One of the critical challenges for the AMCA program is the development of a suitable advanced aero engine. DRDO plans to initiate an aero engine program and collaborate with foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to mitigate risks and reduce development time, building on lessons learned from the earlier Kaveri engine project.





The Kaveri was a fourth-generation engine, and current engine technology has advanced to sixth generation, necessitating international partnership to achieve the required performance for the AMCA.





The AMCA represents a major leap in India's defence technology, combining stealth, advanced avionics, and indigenous manufacturing. With a clear roadmap and government backing, India aims to induct its first fifth-generation stealth fighter by 2035, thereby enhancing its strategic air combat capabilities and reinforcing its position as a self-reliant defence power.





TOI Report







