



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on April 27, 2025, to discuss the recent cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Jaishankar underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism during the discussion, emphasising India's firm stance against such acts.





The terror attack, which occurred on April 22, targeted tourists near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam. Five militants armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines carried out the assault, killing 26 people, including 25 Indians from various states and one Nepalese national.





The victims were reportedly segregated by religion before being shot, with many of the victims being Hindu. The attackers also asked some victims to recite the Islamic Kalima and spared those who complied, while others were killed after refusing or failing to do so.





In the aftermath, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case, registering a fresh FIR and identifying 14 local terrorists linked to Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammed.





The Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy, the Resistance Front, initially claimed responsibility for the attack. The NIA has announced a bounty for information leading to the capture of the terrorists involved, including Pakistani nationals.





Internationally, the attack has drawn widespread condemnation. The Dawoodi Bohra community in Queens, New York, held a tribute for the victims, condemning the attack and observing a moment of silence.





In Toronto, Canada, over 500 people from diverse communities, including Hindus, Jews, Baloch, and Iranians, gathered for a candlelight vigil and rally condemning the killings and calling on the Canadian government to designate Pakistan as a terrorist state. Nepali lawmakers also condemned the attack and called for unified action against terrorism.





The conversation between Jaishankar and Lammy occurred amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack. Jaishankar reiterated India's policy of zero tolerance for terrorism, while Lammy emphasised the need for peaceful resolution and de-escalation of tensions.





The dialogue also included discussions with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, focusing on the security situation and cross-border terrorism in the region.





The terror attack in Pahalgam has led to strong diplomatic engagements, intensified investigations by Indian authorities, and global condemnation, with India reiterating a strict stance against terrorism and seeking international support to address cross-border terror threats.





ANI







