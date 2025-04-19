

The Indian Army is significantly bolstering its border security capabilities with the planned acquisition of nine additional laser-based counter-drone systems for deployment along the Pakistan and China borders.





This strategic expansion comes in response to the growing threat of unmanned aerial vehicles being used for surveillance and smuggling operations, particularly along the western front with Pakistan.





Current Deployment And Recent Successes





The Indian Army has already successfully operationalised seven Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDD&IS) developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). These systems have proven their effectiveness in real-world scenarios, most notably in a recent incident where Army Air Defence units deployed in the 16 Corps area brought down a Pakistan Army drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.





The drone, confirmed to be of Chinese origin, was attempting to conduct surveillance operations when it was detected and neutralized by the system. This successful interception occurred south of the Pir Panjal ranges, demonstrating the system's operational readiness and effectiveness against cross-border threats.





The acquisition of additional systems comes at a critical time, as there has been a marked increase in drone-based infiltration attempts, with these unmanned vehicles frequently being used to smuggle weapons, narcotics, and conduct reconnaissance operations along both the Line of Control and the International Border.





Technical Capabilities of The Current System





The Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System represents a significant advancement in India's defence technology arsenal. Each system is equipped with a 2-kilowatt laser beam capable of destroying enemy drones at an effective range of 800 to 1,000 meters. Beyond its destructive capabilities, the system offers a comprehensive defence solution that can detect, jam signals, spoof drone navigation, and ultimately neutralise aerial threats across various operational scenarios.





The system's versatility allows it to be rapidly deployed across different terrains, making it an invaluable asset for protecting India's diverse and challenging border regions. These systems have been deployed in significant numbers along India's borders and are actively used by the Indian Army and other security forces for counter-drone operations.





Development of More Powerful Laser Systems





While the 2-kilowatt system represents India's current operational capabilities, the country has made remarkable strides in developing more advanced directed energy weapons. On April 13, 2025, DRDO successfully tested a significantly more powerful 30-kilowatt laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system at the National Open Air Range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.





This MK-II(A) DEW system demonstrated its ability to engage fixed-wing drones at long ranges, thwart multiple drone attacks, and destroy enemy surveillance sensors and antennae with precision and speed that officials described as "lightning". The system comprises six 5-kilowatt lasers converging into a single high-energy beam, capable of engaging targets at ranges up to 5 kilometres, significantly exceeding the capabilities of the current operational systems.





The 30-kilowatt system incorporates advanced features including electronic warfare capabilities that can jam both communication and satellite signals, and a 360-degree Electro-Optical/Infrared sensor for precise targeting.





It can be mounted on ground-based units or adapted for naval platforms, offering deployment flexibility across different operational environments. Beyond these developments, India is also working on an even more powerful 300-kilowatt laser system dubbed "Surya". This system, expected to be operational by 2027, aims to achieve an effective range of up to 20 kilometres and will be capable of neutralizing high-speed aerial threats including incoming missiles and advanced unmanned aerial systems.





Strategic Importance And Global Position





The acquisition and development of these laser-based defence systems mark a significant milestone in India's journey toward technological self-reliance in defence. The emergency procurement of nine additional systems under powers granted by the Ministry of Defence underscores the strategic priority placed on countering the evolving drone threat. With the successful development and testing of the 30-kilowatt laser weapon, India has joined an elite group of nations possessing high-power laser-DEW technology, alongside the United States, China, Russia, and potentially Israel. Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Chairman of DRDO, characterized these developments as components of "Star Wars technologies," emphasizing that India is working on various high-energy systems including high-energy microwaves and electromagnetic pulse weapons.





Future Implications For Border Security





The expanded deployment of laser-based counter-drone systems represents a paradigm shift in India's approach to border security and aerial threat neutralization. These systems offer significant operational advantages, including precision engagement, reduced collateral damage, and cost-effectiveness compared to conventional anti-aircraft systems.





The operational cost per engagement has been likened to "a couple of litres of petrol," making it an economically sustainable solution for countering the proliferation of relatively inexpensive drone threats. The technology is particularly valuable against low-cost drone attacks, which have become increasingly common in modern conflicts, as demonstrated in theatres like the Russia-Ukraine war.





Conclusion





The Indian Army's acquisition of nine additional laser-based counter-drone systems represents a significant enhancement of the nation's border security infrastructure. As drone-based threats continue to evolve along both the western and northern borders, these advanced indigenous systems provide a crucial technological edge in maintaining territorial integrity.





With current operational 2-kilowatt systems proving effective in field conditions, and more powerful 30-kilowatt and planned 300-kilowatt systems in development, India is establishing itself as a leader in directed energy weapons technology. This comprehensive approach to counter-drone operations not only addresses immediate security challenges but also positions India strategically among the global powers with advanced defensive capabilities for the conflicts of tomorrow.





Based on ANI Report







