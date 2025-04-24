



Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people—25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen—India has vowed a decisive and robust response.





The attack, occurring in the Baisaran meadow area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, targeted tourists based on religious identity, drawing nationwide condemnation and prompting immediate action from the central government.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which announced a multi-pronged strategy to counter cross-border terrorism and hold Pakistan accountable for its alleged support to militants.





Key measures include suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari-Wagah border checkpoint, halting Pakistan’s participation in the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, and expelling Pakistani military attaches as persona non grata. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised a “loud and clear” retaliation, stating that India would pursue not only the attackers but also their handlers.





The diplomatic fallout has intensified, with India downgrading ties by reducing embassy staff and summoning Pakistan’s top diplomat to issue expulsion notices. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the attack as “grotesque,” while Bihar CM Nitish Kumar highlighted national unity against terrorism during PM Modi’s visit to Madhubani.





The government has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis, with Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar providing updates on security measures.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has deployed teams to assist local authorities, and additional troops have been mobilized for search operations in Pahalgam.





India’s actions signal a hardened stance against Pakistan, with the suspension of the Indus Treaty marking a significant escalation. The treaty’s pause could disrupt water-sharing mechanisms, while border closures and visa restrictions aim to isolate Pakistan diplomatically.





Political leaders, including Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, framed the attack as an assault on national identity, reflecting broader public outrage. As protests erupted outside Pakistan’s diplomatic missions, the government reiterated its commitment to justice, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri pledging to hold sponsors of terrorism accountable.





The incident has reignited debates on security in Kashmir, underscoring India’s resolve to counteract cross-border militancy through both military and diplomatic channels.





