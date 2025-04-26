



In the wake of the recent and deadly terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, which left 26 civilians dead, diplomatic and military tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated dramatically.





The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front-a terror group linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba-prompted India to accuse Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, a charge Islamabad has strongly denied.





In response, both countries have taken sweeping retaliatory measures: India expelled Pakistani diplomats, suspended visas, closed borders, and withdrew from the Indus Waters Treaty, while Pakistan countered with trade restrictions, closure of airspace, and suspension of the Shimla Agreement.





Skirmishes have also been reported along the Line of Control, raising fears of further escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Amid this volatile backdrop, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a significant phone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar. During the call, Dar updated Araghchi on Islamabad’s perspective regarding the unfolding crisis and expressed gratitude for Iran’s constructive and responsible approach to the situation.





Araghchi, in turn, voiced deep regret over the rising tensions and emphasised the critical need for “restraint and patience by both sides” to effectively manage the crisis.





He reiterated Iran’s strong and friendly relations with both Pakistan and India, stressing Tehran’s commitment to regional peace and stability. Araghchi further declared Iran’s readiness to extend its “goodwill efforts” to help reduce tensions and promote stability in South Asia.





Iran’s diplomatic outreach is rooted in its longstanding civilizational and cultural ties with both India and Pakistan. Tehran has consistently described the two countries as “brotherly neighbours,” highlighting centuries-old relationships, robust trade, and vibrant people-to-people exchanges.





India, in particular, is among Iran’s top trading partners, with significant bilateral trade in goods such as rice, tea, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Cultural connections are reinforced by institutions like the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Tehran and ongoing tourism between the two countries.





This latest mediation effort by Iran comes as the international community, including the United Nations, urges both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to prevent a wider conflict.





Iran’s offer to use its diplomatic channels in Islamabad and New Delhi underscores its desire to play a stabilizing role in a region marked by recurring crises and deep-rooted rivalries. As tensions remain high, Tehran’s engagement is a reminder of the interconnected histories and the potential for dialogue, even in moments of acute crisis.





ANI







