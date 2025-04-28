



The Indian diaspora in Frankfurt staged a significant protest on Sunday in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists lost their lives. Over 300 members of the Indian community gathered at the Hauptbahnhof (Central Railway Station) and marched to Dom Römer, traversing key streets in central Frankfurt.





The demonstrators carried placards and banners condemning the cross-border terror attack, which they attributed to a Pakistan-based group, and vocally expressed solidarity with the victims' families.





Throughout the rally, participants chanted slogans against Pakistan, denouncing what they described as state-sponsored terrorism and demanding accountability for the "heinous and cowardly" act.





The speakers at the event strongly condemned the attack, offered heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families, and emphasised that terrorism has no place in the modern world. The protest concluded peacefully at 4 pm local time.





In a parallel act of mourning, the Sri Ganesha Hindu Temple in Berlin organised a Shanti Homa (prayer for peace) to honour the memory of those killed in the attack. The Indian Hindu community in Germany came together for this solemn occasion, expressing deep condolences and reinforcing their commitment to peace, unity, and resilience.





The temple’s statement highlighted the collective spirit of the community, stating, “Through sacred rituals and heartfelt prayers, we expressed our deepest condolences and unwavering solidarity with the victims and the people of India... In this time of sorrow, we stand together-unshaken, compassionate, and proud-honouring the memories of the departed and drawing strength from our collective spirit.”





The global Indian diaspora has echoed similar sentiments, with protests erupting in cities such as London, Copenhagen, and Melbourne, reflecting widespread outrage and grief over the attack. Demonstrators worldwide have called for justice, condemned Pakistan’s alleged role in harbouring terrorist groups, and demanded a strong international response against terrorism.





Amid national mourning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio program, assuring the affected families that the perpetrators and conspirators behind the attack would face the “harshest” response. He emphasised that the entire world stands in solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victims.





The coordinated response of the Indian diaspora and communities abroad underscores a unified stand against terror and a call for global action to combat state-sponsored terrorism. The peaceful yet resolute demonstrations highlight both grief and determination, as the diaspora seeks justice and honours the memory of those lost in the Pahalgam tragedy.





ANI







