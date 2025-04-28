



Nepali lawmakers have issued a strong condemnation of the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including Nepali national Sudeep Neupane from Butwal, and left at least 20 others injured.





The attack, carried out by five terrorists armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines, targeted tourists in the Baisaran Valley, a popular but lightly protected destination accessible only by foot or horseback.





Reports indicate the attackers segregated victims by religion before opening fire at close range, with survivors recounting harrowing details of being forced to recite Islamic verses or prove their faith, and some being spared to recount the horrors.





In Nepal’s parliament, four lawmakers addressed the House of Representatives, expressing deep condolences to the victims’ families and calling for unified global action against terrorism. Lawmaker Anita Devi Shah emphasised that terrorism knows no religion or nationality and urged the world to unite in its fight against such acts.





UML lawmaker Saraj Ahmed Farooqui and CPN-UML’s Jwala Kumari Sah echoed these sentiments, condemning the attack and demanding strong action to prevent future incidents. Thakur Prasad Gaire, another CPN-UML lawmaker, highlighted the solidarity shown by the Government and people of Nepal against terrorism, noting that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had personally conveyed condolences and support to the Indian Prime Minister.





The attack has sparked outrage in Nepal, with demonstrations outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, where protestors blamed Pakistan-based militants for the carnage and demanded accountability.





The Nepalese government, through both the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, reaffirmed its solidarity with India and condemned the senseless violence, pledging to provide all necessary assistance and verify reports regarding Nepali victims.





In response to the attack, the Indian government has taken significant security measures. All categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except for long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, were revoked with immediate effect, and medical visas will only remain valid until April 29, 2025.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed state authorities to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing in India, reflecting a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening border security.





The attack has also led to a rare display of political unity in India, with an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh resulting in unanimous condemnation of the violence and support for the government’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.





Opposition leaders have pledged to back any government action taken in response to the incident, underscoring the national consensus on the need for decisive action against terror camps and to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.





The inhuman Pahalgam attack has galvanized both Nepalese and Indian lawmakers, civil society, and the broader international community to call for unified and robust measures against terrorism, highlighting the cross-border impact of such violence and the urgent need for coordinated action.





ANI







