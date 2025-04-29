



The Commanding Officer of INS Kochi, an Indian naval destroyer, paid a courtesy visit to senior defence officials of the Maldives in Malé on Monday. During this visit, he met with key leaders of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), including Chief of Defence Force Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, Vice Chief of Defence Force Brig Gen Ahmed Ghiyas, and Commandant Coast Guard Brig Gen Mohamed Saleem. The Indian High Commission in Maldives highlighted the significance of this engagement on social media, emphasizing its role in strengthening the longstanding and friendly defence ties between the two countries.





Earlier the same day, INS Kochi arrived in Malé, escorting the Maldives Coast Guard Ship (CGS) Huravee, which had just completed a refit in India. This act of cooperation underscores the deep-rooted defence partnership and the multifaceted collaboration between India and the Maldives, particularly in maritime security and capacity building.





The visit is part of a series of high-level engagements aimed at enhancing bilateral defence and security relations for the mutual benefit of both nations and the broader Indian Ocean Region.





In January, Maldives Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon visited India for his first official trip, where he held discussions with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. India handed over defence equipment and stores to the Maldives during this visit, responding to requests from the island nation.





Both sides reviewed various aspects of their defence and security cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to realizing the joint vision for the India-Maldives Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership. Minister Maumoon expressed appreciation for India's historical role as the "First Responder" to Maldivian needs and thanked India for its continued support in infrastructure development and training of defence personnel.





These engagements and visits demonstrate the ongoing commitment of both countries to deepen their strategic partnership, enhance defence cooperation, and ensure stability and security in the Indian Ocean region.





ANI







