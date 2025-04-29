



The Indian Army has initiated the deployment of newly manufactured Mahindra Light Specialist Vehicles (LSV) to its Northern Command, with the latest batch dispatched from the Ordnance Depot in Avadi, Tamil Nadu, under the Southern Command’s coordination.





These indigenously built vehicles, part of a ₹1,056 crore contract signed in March 2021 for 1,300 units, are designed to enhance tactical mobility in high-altitude and rugged terrains like Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.





Known as the Armado, the LSV features a modular design with configurations for anti-tank operations (Milan-2T missiles), reconnaissance, mortar carrier (81mm/120mm Alakran systems), command-and-control, and armoured ambulance roles.





Powered by a 3.2-liter Steyr turbocharged diesel engine delivering 215 HP and 500 Nm torque, it achieves speeds exceeding 120 km/h and accelerates 0-60 km/h in 12 seconds, supported by a 4-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain.





With STANAG Level-II ballistic protection against 7.62mm rounds and .50 BMG ammunition, the LSV’s payload capacity ranges from 400-1,000 kg, making it suitable for counter-terrorism, border patrolling, and special forces operations.





Its air-transportability via Mi-17 helicopters and features like central tire inflation, self-cleaning exhaust, and mine-resistant underbelly enhance operational flexibility in contested regions like the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





The Ordnance Depot at Avadi, a key logistics hub, assembles these vehicles from Mahindra-supplied kits, ensuring compliance with stringent operational standards for extreme conditions. This deployment underscores India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with Mahindra on track to complete deliveries by late 2025, bolstering Northern Command’s readiness amid ongoing border tensions.





