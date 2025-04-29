



In a significant crackdown against illegal foreign nationals, Chhattisgarh police in Raigarh arrested two Pakistani citizens, Iftikhar Sheikh (29) and Arnish Sheikh (25), for allegedly acquiring Indian voter ID cards and other documents through fraudulent means.





Both individuals, originally from Landhi town in Karachi, Pakistan, were residing in Kodatarai village under the Jutemill police station jurisdiction, about 230 km east of Raipur. They were found staying at the house of a local resident, Yakub Sheikh, when police, acting on specific intelligence as part of an intensive verification drive, traced and apprehended them.





During interrogation, Iftikhar and Arnish produced valid Pakistani passports and Long Term Visas (LTV), confirming their legal entry into India. However, investigations uncovered that they had deceitfully obtained Indian voter ID cards by submitting false information on Form No. 06 of the Election Commission of India, thereby getting their names added to the electoral rolls.





The police also discovered other Indian documents in their possession, including bank passbooks, raising concerns about potential misuse of government welfare schemes.





The duo was arrested under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC): 199 (false statement made in declaration receivable as evidence), 200 (giving declaration as true while knowing it to be false), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 467 (forgery of valuable security or will), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 34 (common intention). They have been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of their activities and any possible local collusion.





This incident occurred against the backdrop of heightened security and verification measures following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. In response, the Indian government revoked all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals and ordered their immediate departure, with the exit deadline for most categories expiring on April 27, 2025.





The crackdown is part of a broader national effort to identify and deport illegal foreigners and prevent any misuse of Indian identification documents by foreign nationals.





Authorities are also scrutinizing whether the fraudulent documents were used to access government schemes or other benefits. The Chhattisgarh home department has intensified verification drives, especially in urban areas with a notable population of Pakistan-origin individuals, and is working to establish stricter protocols for monitoring and investigating foreign nationals residing in the state.





