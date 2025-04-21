



In a landmark achievement for India’s defence sector and its vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) launched ‘Tavasya’, the second frigate of Project 1135.6 (Yard 1259), on March 22, 2025. INS Tavasya forms part of the advanced Talwar-class stealth guided missile frigates.





The launch event, held at GSL in Vasco, was attended by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, senior naval officers including Vice Admiral S J Singh and Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, and other dignitaries.





The ship was ceremonially launched by Neeta Seth, underscoring the significance of the occasion for India’s indigenous warship-building capabilities.





‘Tavasya’ represents a major stride in Indian naval self-reliance, being the first time such complex platforms—previously imported fully built—have been constructed by an Indian shipyard.





With over 56% indigenous content, the frigate sets a new benchmark for localisation, incorporating critical systems such as the BrahMos missile, torpedo launchers, sonar, and auxiliary control systems. This achievement highlights the resilience and growing maturity of India’s shipbuilding ecosystem, even as global supply chains face geopolitical disruptions.





Designed as a formidable multi-role stealth frigate, ‘Tavasya’ is equipped to operate across the full spectrum of naval warfare—air, surface, and sub-surface—ensuring unmatched operational capability for the Indian Navy.





With a displacement exceeding 3,800 tons, the ship is engineered for both offensive and defensive operations, providing strategic dominance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





Advanced stealth features, high endurance, and next-generation combat systems make ‘Tavasya’ a significant force multiplier, strengthening the Navy’s operational reach and deterrence.





Union Minister Sanjay Seth lauded GSL’s extraordinary achievement in launching two complex, weapon-intensive frigates within just eight months, despite external challenges.





He described the event as a defining moment in India’s naval history, emphasising the technological advancements and unwavering commitment to self-reliance. GSL’s CMD, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, highlighted the shipyard’s evolution from a mid-sized builder to a strategic defence asset capable of executing high-end warship programs with precision and efficiency.





The launch also aligns with India’s ambitious goal of reaching ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029, positioning the nation as a future leader in warship exports.





The launch of ‘Tavasya’ not only boosts the Indian Navy’s operational capabilities but also marks a monumental leap in India’s journey towards self-sufficiency in advanced warship construction, reinforcing its strategic ambitions and global maritime stature.





