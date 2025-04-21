



United States Vice President JD Vance has embarked on his first official visit to India from April 21 to April 24, 2025. Departing from Rome Ciampino Airport with his family, including his wife Usha Vance and their three children, Vance is expected to arrive at the Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi at around 9:30 am IST on Monday, April 21.





Upon arrival, he will be formally received at 10:00 am and later in the day, at 6:30 pm, he is scheduled to hold a formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.





This meeting is anticipated to focus on strategic cooperation, trade, and regional security issues, with ongoing bilateral trade negotiations and tariff discussions expected to figure prominently. Prime Minister Modi will also host a dinner for Vice President Vance and his delegation following their talks.





The visit underscores the Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership between India and the United States. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that all relevant bilateral issues will be discussed during this high-level visit, which is expected to further boost India-US ties.





Following the Delhi engagements, Vice President Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday, April 22, where he will receive a formal welcome from Rajasthan's governor and chief minister and visit key historical sites such as Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal.





He is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the Rajasthan International Centre and meet with political and business leaders. On April 23, Vance and his family will visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air emporium showcasing Indian artefacts, before returning to Jaipur in the evening.





The visit also has a personal dimension, as Vance's children will be introduced to their mother's Indian heritage through cultural visits and experiences during the trip. The Vice President's departure from India is scheduled for early morning on April 24, concluding the four-day visit.





Ahead of his arrival, welcome hoardings were put up near Palam Airport and in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, reflecting the significance of the visit. The visit comes amid a backdrop of complex trade relations, including a paused tariff regime announced by US President Donald Trump, with ongoing negotiations aimed at finalizing a bilateral trade agreement.





Vice President JD Vance's first official visit to India is a multifaceted engagement combining strategic dialogue, trade negotiations, and cultural exchange, reinforcing the strong and comprehensive partnership between the two nations.





ANI







