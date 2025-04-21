Residents of PoK protesting against the illegal occupation by Pakistani armed forces





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a gathering of intellectuals at Maharishi University in Lucknow, made a series of significant remarks highlighting India’s economic progress and its growing stature on the global stage. Singh emphasised that India has rapidly advanced from being perceived as a nation of poverty to becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.





He noted that the country’s economic ranking has improved from 11th to 5th globally, with financial experts predicting India will soon be among the top three economies worldwide. Citing the surge in domestic manufacturing, Singh pointed out that the number of mobile phone factories in India has risen from just two to 270 in the past 11 years. He also stated that India now leads the world in digital transactions, underscoring the government’s focus on technological advancement and economic modernisation.





On the sensitive issue of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Singh reiterated India’s longstanding claim over the region. He expressed confidence that India would not need to use force to integrate PoK, asserting that the people of PoK themselves would eventually demand a merger with India. Singh attributed this anticipated shift to the visible economic development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting that the contrast with conditions in PoK would inspire its residents to seek integration with India.





He recalled that the demand for Pakistan’s creation was once raised from Lucknow and declared that the time had now come to call for PoK’s merger with India. Singh’s remarks align with recent reports of unrest and protests in PoK against the Pakistani administration, further fuelling speculation about changing sentiments in the region.





During the event, Singh also responded to local civic concerns, instructing the local MLA to ensure the construction of a road in Keshav Nagar. The meeting featured several prominent BJP leaders and local officials, reflecting the party’s engagement with grassroots issues alongside national and international matters. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, also present, highlighted the state government’s successful campaign against infectious diseases in the Lucknow North region, attributing improvements in public health to targeted initiatives.





The event, attended by party workers, officials, and intellectuals from the North Mandal 4 area, was conducted as part of the BJP’s ongoing outreach and dialogue efforts, showcasing both developmental achievements and the government’s position on critical national issues. Singh’s statements on PoK, in particular, signal a continued diplomatic and strategic emphasis on the region, while projecting confidence in India’s economic and geopolitical trajectory.





