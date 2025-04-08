



The Indian Navy has submitted a proposal to the Defence Ministry for constructing a second indigenous aircraft carrier, known as IAC-II. This project is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Atmanirbhar" campaign to enhance self-reliance in defence capabilities.





The Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kerala is slated to undertake this project. The IAC-II is envisioned as a 45,000-tond conventionally powered aircraft carrier, similar to INS Vikrant.





The Defence Procurement Board has granted in-principle approval for the construction of IAC-II, with the proposal awaiting final approval from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).





The second indigenous carrier is intended to replace INS Vikramaditya rather than serve as a third carrier, ensuring the Navy maintains two operational carriers at any given time. However, the Navy still aims for a three-carrier fleet in the long term, with one carrier in refit.





The project is estimated to cost around R₹40,000 crore. While there have been reports of a possible delivery date as early as 2032, formal timelines are yet to be confirmed.





The Navy is also pursuing other defence projects, including the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets and nuclear-powered submarines, indicating a commitment to both carrier and submarine capabilities.





Here are the key milestones for the Indian Navy's IAC-II project:





The DAC is expected to review and approve the proposal, which is crucial for moving forward with the project.





Construction is expected to begin within two years of receiving MoD approval, potentially starting around 2025-2026.





The carrier is projected to be delivered by 2032, marking a significant improvement over the timeline for INS Vikrant.





UAV Compatibility: IAC-II will be designed to support unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations, enhancing its capabilities in surveillance and electronic warfare.





STOBAR System: The carrier will retain the Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) system used on INS Vikrant, with potential optimizations for UAV operations.





The Indian Navy aims to indigenise critical components like arresting gears and braking machines, which were previously imported.





IAC-II is expected to have higher indigenous content compared to INS Vikrant, aligning with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





IAC-II is intended to replace INS Vikramaditya, which has limited operational life remaining. The carrier will bolster India's naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region, addressing strategic concerns related to China's expanding influence.





The Indian Navy's IAC-II project is expected to incorporate several technological advancements compared to its predecessor, INS Vikrant. Here are some of the key technological improvements anticipated:





The CATOBAR (Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) system allows for the launch of heavier aircraft, including larger fighters, airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft, and mid-air refuelling tankers. It enhances the carrier's operational flexibility and capability.





EMALS (Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System) offers advantages such as increased sortie rates, reduced manpower requirements, and the ability to launch aircraft with more fuel and payload.





Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Integration is another main feature of IAC-II, the vessel is designed to support UAV operations, which will enhance its capabilities in surveillance, electronic warfare, and strike missions. This aligns with global trends in naval aviation.





The carrier is expected to feature state-of-the-art anti-submarine warfare and air defence capabilities, improving its effectiveness in a modern battlespace.





IAC-II is designed to operate in an anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) environment, addressing threats from advanced missile technologies.





These advancements will significantly enhance India's naval capabilities, allowing for more effective force projection and participation in joint exercises and humanitarian missions.





The IAC-II's advanced combat systems are expected to significantly enhance its anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities through several key technologies and strategies:





The Indian Navy's P-8I Poseidon aircraft, equipped with advanced sensors, play a crucial role in ASW operations. While not directly part of IAC-II, these aircraft can support carrier battle groups by providing surveillance and targeting data.





The Indian Navy has also acquired MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, which are integral to ASW operations. These helicopters can operate from carriers and other ships, enhancing the Navy's ability to detect and engage submarines.





DRDO's Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system enhances ASW capabilities by launching torpedoes over longer ranges, which could be integrated into future naval systems. DRDO's advancements in sonar technologies have improved the Navy's underwater surveillance capabilities, which are crucial for detecting submarines.





These advancements will enhance the Indian Navy's ability to detect, track, and engage submarines, bolstering its ASW capabilities and contributing to a more robust maritime defence posture.





While specific details about the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) technologies for the IAC-II are not widely disclosed, the Indian Navy's advancements in ASW capabilities suggest that the carrier could integrate several cutting-edge technologies:





IAC MOD-C System, developed by BEL, provides an integrated ASW fire control solution, facilitating the firing of all ship-borne ASW weapons, including torpedoes and rocket launchers. Although not confirmed for IAC-II, it is a key component in Indian Navy's ASW capabilities.





The Indian Navy has developed advanced sonar systems like the HUMSA (Hull Mounted Sonar) and is working on other sophisticated sonar technologies such as the Abhay system. These could be integrated into future naval platforms.





CMS-28 used in some Indian Navy vessels, this system could be integrated or upgraded for IAC-II to enhance its ASW capabilities by coordinating sensor data and weapon systems.





These technologies, while not explicitly confirmed for IAC-II, reflect the Indian Navy's focus on enhancing its ASW capabilities across various platforms.





