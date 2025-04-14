



Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, participated in the inaugural ceremony of the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) exercise in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 13, 2025. AIKEYME, meaning "Unity" in Sanskrit, is a multilateral naval exercise aimed at enhancing maritime security and cooperation among ten participating nations: India, Tanzania, Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa.





This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions—focusing on regional security and growth.





The exercise is co-hosted by the Indian Navy and the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) and spans six days from April 13 to April 18. It comprises two phases: the harbour phase (April 13–15) and the sea phase (April 16–18).





The harbour phase includes tabletop exercises on anti-piracy operations, information sharing, seamanship training, and Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations. Cultural programs and community engagement activities such as sports fixtures and yoga sessions are also part of this phase. The sea phase focuses on practical drills like search-and-rescue operations, small arms firing, helicopter operations, and joint maritime security exercises.





During the event, Sanjay Seth emphasised India's commitment to strengthening maritime ties with Africa. He highlighted India's contribution of parachutes, simulators, and books worth ₹80 lakhs to Tanzania's Defence Department. India's naval presence was marked by three major ships—INS Chennai (guided missile destroyer), INS Kesari (Landing Ship Tank), and INS Sunayna—while Tanzania deployed four vessels for the exercise. The Defence Expo held alongside showcased India's efforts to bolster regional security.





The AIKEYME exercise is strategically significant as it fosters interoperability among participating navies to address common challenges such as piracy and illegal fishing. It also underscores India's role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region amidst growing geopolitical competition.





