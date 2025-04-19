General Dynamics Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) for the United States Army





A recent survey by the Takshashila Institution, conducted in November–December 2024, reveals a significant preference among Indians for international collaboration over indigenous self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in the development of critical technologies.





The survey, which included 502 respondents from diverse backgrounds—private sector representatives (40.2%), defence and security personnel (21.5%), government officials, students, academics, and think tank members—sought to gauge public sentiment on India’s approach to high-tech geopolitics and technology acquisition strategies.





The findings challenge the prevailing Atmanirbhar Bharat narrative, especially in strategic circles. When asked about India’s highest priority for technology development in the next decade, 43.8% of respondents favoured collaboration with countries like the US, UK, and France to accelerate technological progress, while 36.1% supported indigenous development, even if it meant lagging behind global standards.





Only a small fraction (16.9%) believed the government should not directly intervene in technology projects, advocating instead for private sector leadership. An even smaller group (3.2%) supported outright technology acquisition from abroad without joint production or collaboration.





The survey’s relevance is underscored by ongoing debates around major defence projects such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a 5.5-generation stealth fighter under development by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO, and HAL, with private industry participation.





The survey uses the AMCA as a case study to question whether India should persist with ambitious indigenous programs, opt for established foreign platforms, or pursue co-development and joint manufacturing with trusted international partners.





The urgency of this debate is heightened by the Indian Air Force’s fighter squadron shortfall—31 squadrons against an approved strength of 42.5—making rapid capability upgrades a pressing need.





Regarding preferred international partners for critical technologies, the US emerged as the top choice for 45.4% of respondents, followed by Israel (20.5%), France (18.1%), and Russia (12.9%). China was chosen by only 3%. Notably, among defence and security personnel, Israel was the most favoured partner (35.2%), followed by the US (31.5%) and Russia (19.4%), reflecting the sector’s appreciation for Israeli technology and ongoing reliance on Russian equipment.





The survey also explored perceptions of national power for the coming decade. Economic power was ranked as the most important factor (35.6%), followed by talent/human capital (21.7%) and technological power (14.9%). Military power was prioritized by only 14.1% overall, with just 10% of government respondents ranking it highest. Soft power received the lowest ranking at 13.5%. The emphasis on talent over technology suggests a growing recognition that skilled human resources will be critical for India’s competitiveness in emerging high-tech sectors.





In conclusion, the Takshashila Institution’s survey highlights a nuanced public perspective: while there is still significant support for indigenous development, a clear majority of Indians, especially among key stakeholders, prefer international collaboration—particularly with the US and Israel—to drive technological advancement. The findings also indicate a shift in the understanding of national power, with economic strength and talent seen as more crucial than military might or soft power in shaping India’s future.





