UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced USD 400 million in new trade and investment deals during the 13th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue held in London on April 10, 2025.





This initiative highlights the strengthening of economic ties between the two nations, with investments aimed at fostering mutual growth and collaboration.





The British High Commission emphasised this partnership by stating that both countries are "growing together" through these agreements.





On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a bilateral meeting with the Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King, in London. During the discussions, the Lord Mayor highlighted his deep association with India and expressed admiration for the country's ambitious vision of achieving Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, a goal aligned with sustainable development and modern infrastructure.

He also emphasised the ongoing collaboration under the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB), a joint initiative between NITI Aayog and the City of London Corporation aimed at unlocking infrastructure investment opportunities in India.

The Lord Mayor sought to further enhance bilateral engagement under this framework, leveraging the UK's expertise in financial services and green finance to support India's infrastructure and sustainability goals.

This meeting underscores the strengthening economic partnership between India and the UK, particularly in areas such as fintech, green investments, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

King expressed appreciation for India's infrastructure opportunities. Additionally, Sitharaman held discussions with Jonathan Reynolds, UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, focusing on leveraging historical and economic ties and advancing bilateral trade negotiations.





Sitharaman's official visit to the UK, which began on April 7, is set to conclude on April 13, 2025.





