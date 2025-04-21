



In a significant development for India's technological landscape, a team of 30 scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore has proposed a revolutionary project to develop "angstrom-scale" semiconductor chips.





This ambitious initiative aims to create chips that are approximately ten times smaller than the current cutting-edge 3-nanometre technology, potentially positioning India as a leader in next-generation semiconductor technology.





The project, which requires ₹500 crore in funding over five years, could transform India's standing in the global semiconductor industry by developing indigenous technology using novel 2D materials instead of conventional silicon.





The Technological Breakthrough: Understanding Angstrom-Scale Chips





Today's most advanced semiconductor chips operate at the 3-nanometre scale, manufactured by global giants like Samsung and MediaTek. These chips power modern smartphones, computers, and artificial intelligence systems.





However, the IISc team aims to shrink this technology dramatically by employing angstrom-scale fabrication, where one angstrom equals just 0.1 nanometres—effectively making these chips one-tenth the size of current cutting-edge technology.





This miniaturisation requires abandoning traditional silicon-based semiconductors in favour of two-dimensional (2D) materials such as graphene and transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs).





These materials possess extraordinary properties, including being extremely thin (often just one atom thick), which makes them ideal candidates for creating ultra-small, high-performance, and energy-efficient chips.





The revolutionary aspect of this proposal lies in its potential to overcome the physical limits that conventional silicon-based chip scaling is approaching, opening new frontiers in semiconductor design and manufacturing.





The Science Behind 2D Materials





The use of 2D materials represents a paradigm shift in semiconductor technology. Unlike conventional silicon, these materials exhibit unique electrical, optical, and mechanical properties at the atomic scale.





Graphene, for instance, is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice that offers exceptional electron mobility and thermal conductivity. Similarly, transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) provide semiconductor properties with direct bandgaps that can be manipulated for various electronic applications.





These materials enable the creation of transistors and other electronic components at the angstrom scale, potentially leading to unprecedented levels of miniaturisation and performance.





The atomically thin nature of these materials allows for more precise control over electron flow and reduced power consumption, addressing two critical challenges in modern computing: energy efficiency and heat generation.





India's Strategic Initiative And Government Response





The 30-member scientific team led by Prof. Mayank Shrivastava submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) initially in April 2022, which was subsequently revised and resubmitted in October 2024. The report was later shared with the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) for further consideration.





The proposal has been met with positive responses from government agencies. MeitY officials have confirmed that discussions are ongoing, with the Principal Scientific Adviser and Secretary of MeitY holding meetings to explore potential electronic applications for this technology.





Additionally, India's premier think tank, NITI-Aayog, recommended the project in September 2022 based on the IISc report, demonstrating high-level interest in this initiative.





The project was conceptualised in 2021, with communications extending to key ministries including MeitY, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), and the Department of Space, highlighting its cross-sectoral significance for India's technological sovereignty.





Funding Requirements And Comparison With Other Initiatives





The IISc team has requested a relatively modest funding of ₹500 crore (approximately $60 million) over five years to build indigenous technology for next-generation semiconductors. This proposal includes a roadmap for self-sustainability after the initial funding phase, ensuring long-term viability beyond government support.





In contrast, India's largest semiconductor project currently underway—the TATA Electronics facility in partnership with Taiwan's PSMC—involves a substantially larger investment of ₹91,000 crore and has been approved under the India Semiconductor Mission with 50% capital support from the government.





Despite its smaller financial footprint, the IISc proposal represents a strategic investment in future technology that could yield significant returns by positioning India at the forefront of post-silicon semiconductor innovation.





Global Competition In 2D Semiconductor Research





While India contemplates this pioneering initiative, other nations are already making substantial investments in 2D material-based semiconductor research. Europe has committed over $1 billion (approximately ₹8,300 crore), South Korea has invested more than $300 million, and countries like China and Japan have made significant but undisclosed investments in this emerging field.





Research institutions worldwide, including Princeton University in the United States, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology in Japan, Songshan Lake Materials Laboratory in China, Korean Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea, and the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, are actively working on 2D materials research—indicating the global recognition of this technology's transformative potential.





Potential Impact On India's Technological Sovereignty





India currently relies heavily on foreign players for semiconductor manufacturing, a dependency that has significant implications for both economic growth and national security. The successful development of angstrom-scale chip technology could dramatically reduce this reliance while simultaneously establishing India as a pioneering force in post-silicon semiconductor design.





Beyond technological independence, this initiative could create new high-skilled employment opportunities, stimulate local innovation across multiple sectors, and attract international partnerships and investments. As one officer familiar with the project noted, "2D materials will be key enablers for future heterogeneous systems. While global momentum is building, India's efforts remain limited and need urgent scaling. This is a domain where India can take leadership, but time is running out."





Applications And Future Potential





The development of angstrom-scale chips would have far-reaching implications beyond just making devices smaller. These ultra-miniaturised semiconductors could enable unprecedented advancements in wearable technology, implantable medical devices, advanced computing systems, and entirely new categories of electronic products. Their enhanced energy efficiency could also contribute significantly to sustainability goals by reducing the power consumption of electronic devices worldwide.





Furthermore, mastering 2D semiconductor technology would give India capabilities in an emerging field that few countries currently possess, potentially allowing it to leapfrog established players in specific semiconductor application areas instead of competing directly in conventional silicon-based manufacturing where significant barriers to entry exist.





Challenges And The Need For Urgent Action





Despite the promising outlook, several challenges remain for this ambitious project. Government officials and research experts have emphasised that time is of the essence, with one officer stating, "Global technology players have turned their attention to 2D semiconductors. India now needs to move from deliberation to execution. The proposal seeks ₹500 crore over five years, but there is still no formal assurance. This window may not stay open for long."





The project faces the dual challenge of securing timely approval and funding while also developing the specialised infrastructure, expertise, and industrial partnerships necessary to translate research breakthroughs into commercially viable products. Success will require coordinated efforts across government, academia, and industry to create a supportive ecosystem for this emerging technology.





Conclusion





India stands at a critical technological crossroads with the IISc proposal for angstrom-scale semiconductor development. This initiative represents not merely an incremental advance but a potentially transformative leap that could reshape India's position in the global technology landscape. By investing in 2D material-based semiconductors now, India has the opportunity to establish leadership in post-silicon technology before the field becomes dominated by established players.





The relatively modest investment required, coupled with the project's strategic importance and potential long-term benefits, makes a compelling case for expedited approval and implementation. As conventional silicon-based chip scaling approaches its physical limits, the global semiconductor industry is inevitably moving toward alternative materials and designs. India's decisive action now could ensure it becomes a key player in shaping the next generation of semiconductor technology rather than remaining dependent on foreign innovations.





