



In response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Pakistan has significantly escalated its defensive posture along the Line of Control (LoC), reflecting serious concerns about potential Indian airstrikes. The Pakistani military has rapidly deployed sophisticated radar systems, including the TPS-77, to forward positions near Sialkot and enhanced its electronic warfare capabilities in anticipation of possible Indian retaliation. This heightened military activity coincides with ongoing ceasefire violations along the LoC and follows a deadly terrorist incident that claimed 26 civilian lives, primarily tourists. These defensive measures indicate Pakistan's leadership was potentially prepared for Indian reaction and suggests the involvement of Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies in the terror attack, as alleged by Indian authorities.





India's Potential Response





Following the Pahalgam attack, speculation has mounted regarding India's potential military response, with particular focus on the possibility of airstrikes similar to the 2019 Balakot operation. In that previous incident, India launched airstrikes against what it described as militant training camps in Balakot, located in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The current situation has created significant concern in Pakistan's military establishment, as evidenced by its rapid deployment of advanced defensive systems along the border. Pakistan's Defence Minister has reportedly stated that an Indian military strike was imminent, reflecting the high level of anxiety within Pakistan's leadership circles.





TPS-77 Radar Systems Positioning





In direct response to the threat of potential Indian airstrikes, the Pakistani military has strategically repositioned its radar systems to forward locations in the Sialkot sector. According to exclusive information obtained by Indian media, Pakistan recently established a TPS-77 radar site at Chor Cantonment, situated just 58 kilometres from the international border. The TPS-77 is an advanced long-range radar system used worldwide for situational awareness and air traffic monitoring, capable of detecting aircraft at distances of up to 470 kilometres. This sophisticated radar system provides 360-degree azimuth coverage and can detect targets at altitudes ranging from ground level to 30.5 kilometres, making it particularly effective for monitoring potential airstrikes.





Technical Capabilities of TPS-77





The TPS-77 Multi-Role Radar represents a significant defensive asset for the Pakistani military. Operating in the frequency band of 1215 to 1400 MHz, this system features an active electronic elevation scanning array with solid-state transmitters. The radar's technical specifications reveal an impressive RF power output of 19.9 kW and average RF power of 3.6 kW, with an antenna aperture size of 27.1 square meters. These capabilities allow the system to detect conventional aircraft at ranges up to 300 kilometres with high accuracy, providing Pakistan with enhanced early warning capabilities against potential Indian air operations. The system's reliability features, including 99.5% availability and mean time between failures exceeding 2000 hours, make it particularly suitable for the current high-tension environment.





Pakistan's EW Deployments





Beyond radar systems, Pakistan has also deployed electronic warfare (EW) detachments to forward locations opposite the Ferozepur sector to detect any Indian military movements. These deployments represent a significant escalation in the electronic domain of the conflict. Recent reports indicate widespread GPS jamming along the Indo-Pakistan border, particularly in the Jammu and Kashmir region, confirming the deployment of electronic warfare units by both nations. While Pakistan's EW capabilities are growing, they remain less sophisticated than India's, with approximately 20-25 systems primarily concentrated near strategic locations including Karachi and along the LoC.





Comparative Electronic Warfare Capabilities





Pakistan's electronic warfare assets include Chinese-supplied systems such as the DWL-002 passive detection system, which can detect and jam radar and GNSS signals. The Pakistani military has also equipped its JF-17 Thunder jets with basic EW suites, including the KLJ-7 radar's jamming capabilities. Additionally, reports suggest Pakistan has employed commercial-grade GNSS jammers, often sourced from China, to disrupt Indian drone operations along the LoC. Despite these capabilities, Pakistan's electronic warfare systems lack the integration, range, and multi-domain functionality of India's more advanced Samyukta or Himshakti systems, with India possessing numerically superior EW units - over 50 dedicated systems deployed across its three services.





Pakistan's Overall Defensive Posture





Pakistan's military appears to be implementing a comprehensive defensive strategy in anticipation of Indian retaliation. Beyond the radar and electronic warfare deployments, reports indicate that Pakistan's military leadership is closely monitoring Indian military movements and has placed its forces on heightened alert. The rapid deployment of these defensive systems suggests that Pakistan's leadership was mentally prepared for India's reaction, potentially indicating foreknowledge of the terror attack that precipitated the current crisis. This comprehensive defensive posture demonstrates the seriousness with which Pakistan views the possibility of Indian military action.





Conclusion





The deployment of TPS-77 radar systems and electronic warfare units to forward positions along the Line of Control represents a significant escalation in the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan's defensive preparations indicate serious concerns about potential Indian airstrikes similar to the 2019 Balakot operation. The sophisticated nature of these deployments, particularly the TPS-77 radar system with its long-range detection capabilities, demonstrates the high level of anxiety within Pakistan's military establishment.





As both nations enhance their military postures along the border, with Pakistan violating ceasefire agreements and India considering scrapping the LoC ceasefire entirely, the risk of miscalculation and broader military confrontation grows significantly. The electromagnetic spectrum has effectively become a new battleground in this long-standing conflict, with both sides employing increasingly sophisticated technologies to gain tactical advantages in what appears to be a deteriorating security situation.





IDN (With Inputs From Agencies)







