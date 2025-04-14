An undisclosed Indian Navy base in the Arabian sea region





India is set to unveil a cutting-edge naval base near Rambilli village in Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to bolster maritime security and counter China's growing influence in the Indian Ocean.





This facility, part of the ambitious Project Varsha, is designed to serve as a hub for nuclear-powered submarines and warships, enhancing India's strategic capabilities in the region. The Rambilli base is equipped with underground tunnels and pens that allow submarines to access the Bay of Bengal undetected by spy satellites, ensuring operational secrecy and enabling deterrent patrols towards key strategic areas such as the Malacca Strait.





The commissioning of this base coincides with the planned introduction of INS Aridhaman, India’s third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. This 7,000-tonne vessel is larger than its predecessors, INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, which currently form the backbone of India's sea-based nuclear deterrent. The Rambilli facility is expected to provide critical support for these submarines, enhancing their secure second-strike capability—a cornerstone of India's nuclear doctrine.





India's naval expansion comes amid intensifying competition with China for dominance in the Indian Ocean and broader Indo-Pacific region. The Chinese navy, already the largest in the world with over 350 ships, is projected to grow its submarine fleet to 76 vessels by 2030, including advanced nuclear-powered submarines.





In contrast, India’s submarine fleet currently consists of 19 vessels, including two nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines and 17 diesel-electric submarines. Plans under Project 75 Alpha aim to add six nuclear-powered attack submarines to India's inventory, though only two have been approved for production so far.





The Rambilli base complements India’s existing naval infrastructure, particularly the Karwar base on the west coast under Project Seabird. While Karwar houses aircraft carriers and destroyers, Rambilli is specifically designed for nuclear submarines. Commodore Anil Jai Singh emphasized that such dedicated facilities are essential for maintaining security and secrecy around ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), which play a pivotal role in continuous sea-based deterrence.





India's approach to countering China focuses on strategic capability rather than numerical parity. Commodore Singh highlighted that India’s naval strategy ensures a combat edge within its operational domain—the Indian Ocean—without attempting to match China submarine-for-submarine. Instead, India evaluates its operational concepts and deploys platforms strategically to cover all bases effectively. Singh also stressed the importance of developing indigenous technology for nuclear-powered attack submarines to escort SSBNs during patrols and project power across the Indian Ocean.





Despite these advancements, challenges remain in India's nuclear submarine program. Atul Kumar from the Observer Research Foundation pointed out gaps such as the lack of nuclear-powered attack submarines to protect SSBNs during patrols and limited testing of sea-launched ballistic missiles like the K-4. These missiles have only been trialled from submerged platforms rather than operational submarines.





China’s ambitions in the Indian Ocean align with its broader goal of achieving maritime power parity with the United States. Its presence in this region is critical for accessing the Atlantic while safeguarding its waters in the South China Sea. While China has more advanced nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, Singh argued that India’s focus on capability development ensures it remains prepared to confront regional challenges effectively.





