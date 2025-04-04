



According to sources cited by ProNews, participants in the multinational exercise Iniochos 2025, which is taking place under the auspices of the Greek Armed Forces, were left speechless by the legendary Su-30s of the Indian Air Force.





Through the Iniochos 2025 exercise, the Hellenic Air Force aircraft have the opportunity to operate jointly with the legendary Sukhoi Su-30s of the Indian Air Force.





The multinational air exercise, which lasts 11 days, began on Monday, March 31, with an expected conclusion on Friday, April 11.





As announced by the Air Force General Staff, “the main host unit of the exercise is the Andravida Air Base, from which all the fighter aircraft of the foreign missions will operate,” while the majority of the Air Force’s fighters operate from the 116th Fighter Wing.





At the same time, the Air Tactics Center oversees the missions, from scenario planning to debriefing and drawing conclusions.





The exercise will involve the execution of all types of air missions, under intense combat conditions, day and night, covering the full range of modern air operations in a series of complex, highly realistic scenarios.





At the same time, “missions will be carried out using the F-16 Tactical Simulators of the Operational Synthetic Training Squadron of the Hellenic Air Force, thereby extending the exercise into the digital world,” as reported by the Hellenic Air Force.





It should be emphasized that the Air Force participates in the exercise with all types of combat aircraft, as well as helicopters, transport, and training aircraft.





The Indian Air Force brings a unique blend of capabilities and experience to the multinational exercise, enriching its value for all participating countries.





At the same time, the presence of the C-17 Globemaster III demonstrates the logistical capability of the Indian Air Force, ensuring that the Indian mission remains self-sufficient during the exercise.





According to military media, the Su-30MKI, a twin-engine multi-role fighter manufactured under license by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is the cornerstone of India’s participation.





With advanced electronic systems, long-range radar, and a variety of armaments (including air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities), the Sukhoi Su-30MKI is ideally suited for the complex scenarios of the “Iniochos” exercise.





The addition of IL-78 aerial refuelling aircraft further enhances operational flexibility, allowing for extended missions and aerial refuelling for the Sukhoi Su-30MKI. This capability is critical for simulating long-range operations and high-intensity combat scenarios, which are at the heart of the exercises.





