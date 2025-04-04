



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok during the 6th BIMSTEC Summit on April 4, 2025. This marked their first face-to-face meeting since Yunus assumed leadership of Bangladesh's interim government following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.





During the meeting, PM Modi expressed serious concerns over the safety and well-being of minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh. He urged Yunus to ensure their security and called for thorough investigations into atrocities committed against them.





Modi emphasised India's desire for a constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on mutual respect and sensitivity. Additionally, he highlighted the need to address growing extremism, which poses a threat to regional stability.





The discussion also touched upon measures to prevent illegal border crossings and India's support for advancing BIMSTEC's agenda under Bangladesh's incoming chairmanship. Modi reiterated India's commitment to peace, stability, inclusivity, and democracy in Bangladesh.





